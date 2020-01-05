Astronomy

Public star watch

The York County Astronomical Society will host a public star watch from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

The evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on the current events and the January night sky. Guests will then be guided on a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes to see a host of celestial objects, including the Orion Nebula, the Andromeda galaxy and star clusters. Hot beverages and light refreshments will be available.

While this event is free and open to the public, donations will help continue to bring astronomical events to the York County and surrounding areas.

If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. If it is completely cloudy or raining, the indoor activity of a screened astronomical presentation will occur as scheduled.

When arriving at the John C. Rudy County Park, use the main park entrance and follow the signs and lights to the event.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/astroyork.

Author Scott Mingus will speak Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. (Photo: submitted)

Scott Mingus

Author to speak on Underground Railroad

Award-winning author, lecturer, tour guide, patent holder and York resident Scott L. Mingus will be featured at the Sure Foundation’s Second Saturday Speaker event, 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at First Presbyterian Church, 225 E. Market St.

Mingus has written more than 20 books on the American Civil War, including “Flames Beyond Gettysburg” and “Civil War Voices from York County, PA.” He will speak on the Underground Railroad in York County and York County's involvement in the Civil War.

The free event also includes a free breakfast.

For more information, visit www.FPCYork.org or call 717-843-8041.

Mount Zion Lutheran

York County Gospel Choir to appear

Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road in York, will host the York County Gospel Choir at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, in the church’s sanctuary.

The ensemble was formed in September of 2008 and includes vocalists from a variety of denominations, races and cultures. And while the diverse group comes together in worship and song, the York County Gospel Choir also is a ministry, and while singing is its foundation for existence, the choir’s experience extends to the needs of the community around it.

The program is free, and the public is invited. A free-will offering benefits the community music series at Mount Zion Lutheran Church.

The next recital will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, when the York Symphony Chorus appears. For more information, call the church office at 717-757-7626.

