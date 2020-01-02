Buy Photo Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-92nd District, during Swearing-in Day at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

Rep. Keefer

Open house at Dillsburg office

Residents of the 92nd District are invited to attend an open house at the office of state Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-Dillsburg, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. Her district office is located at 12 N. Baltimore St. in Dillsburg.

Light refreshments will be served. Limited off-street parking is available to the rear of the office. Additional parking is available on North Baltimore Street.

Because of the open nature and heavy attendance of the event, residents wishing to discuss private matters are asked to call Keefer’s office to set up an appointment for another time.

The event is open to all residents of the district, and RSVPs are not required. For more information about the open house, visit RepKeefer.com or call 717-432-0792.

YWCA York

Free synchronized swimming clinic

A free synchronized swimming clinic will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at YWCA York’s pool, 320 E. Market St.

All boys and girls in level four and higher are invited to the free synchronized swimming clinic, hosted by YWCA York Synchro. Participants must be able to swim alone in deep water and swim front crawl and backstroke one length of the pool.

Swimmers will learn all of the basic synchronized swimming moves and put them together into a fun routine.

For more information about this event or to register, contact YWCA York at 717-845-2631, ext. 4110, or stop at the front desk.

