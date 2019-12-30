Upstart Arts logo (Photo: submitted)

Upstart Arts auditions

‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

Upstart Arts will hold auditions for “Arsenic and Old Lace” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 2 and 3, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St.

Auditioners will have a chance to be part of the eccentric Brewster family, where every member has their own secrets. Mortimer, his aunts and brothers find themselves in a battle to see who can carry the Brewster name to its most eccentric extreme while Elaine Harper just wants to marry into the madness. You will laugh, but you might want to skip the refreshments.

Performances will be held Feb. 21, 22 and 23. Three women, three men and eight female, male and/or nonbinary actors are needed, as well as designers and crew.

For more information, call 717-542-4902 or check out the Upstart Arts Facebook page at www.facebook.com/upstartarts.

Genealogy Society

Sharing unusual resources

The South Central Pennsylvania Genealogy Society will present “Share Your Findings” at its meeting on Sunday, Jan. 5.

The group will discuss unusual or hidden resources they have used in their genealogical research.

The society’s monthly meetings are held in the Meeting Hall of the York County History Center, 250 E. Market St. The business portion of the meeting begins at 2:15 p.m., and the program begins at about 2:30 p.m. Meetings are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.scpgs.org.

Spry Church

‘You Are Not Alone’

The Rev. Kenneth Loyer, pastor of Spry Church, 50 School St., has begun a new sermon series titled "You Are Not Alone."

Loyer will preach a sermon from the series at the 9 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. services each Sunday through Jan. 19.

Those attending will find that we are not alone with any of life's struggles. The series will consider practical steps for working through our fears and sources of anxiety and reflect on fear and anxiety in light of the Bible and the promises of God.

Everyone is invited to Spry Church to hear these messages. Child care is available at all of the services. For more information, call 717-741-1429 or email office@sprychurch.com.

Hanover

Grief Share

Calvary Bible Church of Hanover is offering the class Grief Share.

This is a special weekly support group and seminar where attendees can learn how to deal with the pain and loss of a spouse, parent, child or close friend using 13 dynamic video seminars.

GriefShare will be held 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday evenings beginning Jan. 8 at the church, 603 Wilson Ave., Hanover.

Call the church office at 717-632-3954 to register.

