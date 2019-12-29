Buy Photo York County Libraries is seeking entries for its 31st annual â€œA Celebration of Poetryâ€ contest. The contest is open to York and Adams County students in grades one through twelve. Interested youth can submit one original poem into the contest now through Friday, January 24, 2020. The entries will be judged by a panel of local educators and poets with first, second, third and fourth place winners selected in the following age groups: Grades 1-2, Grades 3-4, Grades 5-6, Grades 7-8, Grades 9-10, and Grades 11-12. The winning poems will be published on the York County Librariesâ€™ website and in a booklet, which will be added to the library collection. Winners will be invited to read their poetry during the â€œA Celebration of Poetryâ€ event at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Martin Library. The celebration event is open to the public. Questions may be directed to Jennifer Johnson at (717) 849-6933 or youthprograms@yorklibraries.org. submitted (Photo: submitted, The York Dispatch)

York County Libraries is seeking entries for its 31st annual A Celebration of Poetry contest.

The contest is open to York and Adams County students in grades one through 12. Interested youth can submit one original poem into the contest through Friday, Jan. 24.

The entries will be judged by a panel of local educators and poets with first, second, third and fourth place winners selected in the following age groups: grades 1-2, grades 3-4, grades 5-6, grades 7-8, grades 9-10 and grades 11-12.

The winning poems will be published on the York County Libraries’ website and in a booklet, which will be added to the library collection.

Winners will be invited to read their poetry during the Celebration of Poetry event at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St. The celebration event is open to the public.

Students interested in entering the contest should write an original poem in their style of choice. The poem must be written by the individual and not as part of a group or collaboration. Adding original artwork to poetry entries is allowed but not required.

Entries can be submitted by email, online, by mail or at Martin Library Children’s Library. The contest rules and official entry form are available online at poetry.yorklibraries.org. Questions may be directed to Jennifer Johnson at 717-849-6933 or youthprograms@yorklibraries.org.

Author Ron Kirkwood will speak on Saturday at Martin Library. (Photo: submitted)

Martin Library

Author Ron Kirkwood to speak

Local author Ron Kirkwood will speak at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Martin Library about his book, “Too Much for Human Endurance: The George Spangler Farm Hospitals and the Battle of Gettysburg.”

Using a wealth of firsthand accounts, Kirkwood’s book reveals the untold stories of the George Spangler family, their 166-acre farm, the ambulance workers, surgeons and nurses who labored to save lives and the injured who suffered and died there.

The program at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St., is free to attend, and books will be available for purchase and autograph.

Kirkwood contends that logistically the George Spangler farm was the most important farm in the Battle of Gettysburg. His book presents newly found information about Confederate Brig. Gen. Lewis A. Armistead’s time at Spangler, the Granite Schoolhouse hospital, the Spanglers, the Artillery Reserve and stories emerging from the two hospitals on-site. The names, the wounds and treatment of more than 1,400 men at the XI Corps hospital are listed in the book.

Individuals interested in attending the presentation can register on Martin Library’s online events calendar at yorklibraries.org/events, by emailing AdultPrograms@yorklibraries.org or calling 717-849-6926. For directions or more information about the library, go to yorklibraries.org/york-martin.

