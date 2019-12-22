Buy Photo Barbara Paules, left, of Dallastown and Kay Beach of York pose for a photo during the 8th annual Christmas Dinner at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Dallastown, Tuesday, December 25, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Dallastown

Christmas Day dinner

All are invited to the 8th Annual Christmas Day Dinner at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown.

This traditional roast turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be served between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, in Trinity Life Center Fellowship Hall.

In the true spirit of Christmas, the meal is free to all who attend. Reservations are appreciated, but drop-ins are welcome. The church looks forward to serving all firefighters, law enforcement personnel and first responders who may be working Christmas Day.

Entrance is at the rear of the new Fellowship Hall, off the circular driveway. Parking is available off East Maple Street behind the church complex.

For more information or to make a reservation, call Cathy Mentzer at 717-870-2924.

LifePath Christian Ministries

Community Christmas meal

LifePath Christian Ministries will hold a free Christmas Meal on Wednesday, Dec. 25. The traditional meal will take place at the LifePath Men’s Shelter at 367 W. Market St.

The morning will begin at 11 a.m. with a devotional message in the LifePath Chapel. The meal will be served afterward in the cafeteria from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Buy Photo A male cardinal perches outside a viewing window during the Kids Christmas Bird Count at Nixon County Park Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Birding mentors from the York Audubon Society worked with children to help them participate in the annual bird count. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: , The York Dispatch)

Nixon Park

Christmas Bird Count for Kids

York County Parks will host the York Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count for Kids, 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Nixon County Park.

Volunteer guides from the York Audubon Society and park staff will guide groups of young birders on short walks to find the many species of birds wintering in the fields, forests and wetlands. They will start with some indoor birdwatching by the bird feeder windows to give beginners a chance to see some wild birds up close and learn their bird calls before going on a hike.

In the past it has been chilly during the hiking portion. Please dress for the weather. Hot cocoa and cookies will be available at the end of the walk.

Participants will finish by tallying up all of the birds counted during our Kids Christmas Bird Count.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. No fee. Please register by Tuesday, Dec. 24, by calling 717-428-1961.

For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2019/12/22/york-county-happenings-12-23-christmas-day-dinners-bird-count-kids/2728995001/