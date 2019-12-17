ValleyView

Community Christmas caroling

ValleyView Alliance Church, 200 Alliance Ave., Hallam, welcomes the community to join with the churches of Hallam and the Hallam Borough Council for community Christmas caroling from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.

Participants will meet at 5:45 p.m. at ValleyView Alliance Church and then disburse into the neighboring community at 6 p.m. for caroling. Song sheets will be available.

At 8 p.m., there will be a time of fellowship accompanied by hot chocolate and cookies hosted by the members of ValleyView Alliance.

Everyone is welcome to join. Contact Sue Horner at 717-332-7055 with questions.

The Eastern Branch YMCA will host a showing of "The Polar Express" on Friday. (Photo: submitted)

Eastern Branch YMCA

‘Polar Express’

The YMCA of York and York County invites families throughout the community to the “Eastern Branch Polar Express” event, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Eastern Branch YMCA, 4075 E. Market St.

The event features a showing of “The Polar Express,” plus healthy snack, a physical activity and crafts. There will also be a winter backdrop for free family photos.

The event is free for YMCA members, $3 per child for nonmembers.

To register, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/yorkcoymca or call 717-650-1270 by Wednesday, Dec. 18.

For more information on the Eastern Branch YMCA, visit: http://www.yorkcoymca.org/easternymca/ or @EasternBranchYMCA on Facebook.

Southern Branch YMCA

Breakfast with Santa

The Southern Branch YMCA will host its annual Breakfast with Santa event, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the YMCA, 100 Constitution Ave., Shrewsbury.

Each year, more than 70 children and their families enjoy a buffet breakfast followed by pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus (parents will be required to take photo/provide camera) while also enjoying some additional activities.

To register for this event, visit: https://apm.activecommunities.com/yorkcoymca/Home. Registration is limited to 75 kids.

For more information, contact the Southern Branch YMCA at 717-235-0446 or head to the Facebook page @SouthernYMCA.

Keystone Bible Institute

Register for winter classes

Keystone Bible Institute has opened registration for its winter semester classes at the Pathway Community Church campus, 1731 W. Philadephia St.

The institute offers classes 7-9 p.m. daily, Monday through Thursday, with a different course offered each day. The cost for each course is $100 plus books and handouts.

Call 717-968-5521 or email keystonebibleinstitute@gmail.com for a registration form. The deadline to register is Sunday, Dec. 22.

For more information, go to keystonebibleinstitute.com.

Dallastown

Christmas cantata

The dress rehearsal for the Bethlehem United Methodist Church’ Christmas cantata is open to the public for a preview, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, in the sanctuary of the church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown.

The cantata will be performed at the church’s 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service.

Handicap parking is offered to the front of the East Main Street entrance, and ample parking is available to the rear of the church complex off East Maple Street.

Black Ministers Association

Candlelight service

The Black Ministers Association of York County will be holding its Annual Christmas Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Friendship Baptist Church, 401 E. Market St.

The preacher for the evening will be Elder Chris Woodard of the New Covenant Community Church.

York USA Dance

Deck the Halls dance

Deck the Halls is the theme for the holiday ballroom dance social sponsored by York USA Dance Chapter 3008 on Sunday, Dec. 22.

The event begins at 3 p.m. at Alert Fire Hall, 3118 N. George St., Emigsville. Highlights will include a full four hours of dancing to music, including holiday favorites, by DJ Mike Kelley.

A light dinner buffet will be provided by the chapter. Attendees are invited to complement the meal by bringing their favorite holiday appetizers, desserts and snacks.

Dancers of all ages and experience levels are welcome. Admission is $10 for members, $14 for guests and $5 for students with IDs. Included in the admission are the dance, music, refreshments and a door prize drawing.

More information is available on the chapter Facebook page, at www.danceinyork.net or by contacting yorkchapter3008@gmail.com, or at 717-225-6433.

