A free informational session to learn more about providing child foster care and adoption will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, 836 S. George St.

Diakon Adoption & Foster Care staff will explain foster parenting as well as the processes involved in adopting a child. Attendees also will learn about children available for adoption as well as foster care, foster-to-adopt and medically fragile foster care.

People interested in attending the session should call 717-845-9113.

Dallastown Area High School will hold its 10th annual tier of the national Poetry Out Loud competition on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Students will perform their selected pieces beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the school’s theater room. First-, second- and third-place winners will receive certificates and gift cards to Books-A-Million, and the school winner will advance to the regional competition in Gettysburg in January.

Poetry Out Loud culminates with a national championship in April in Washington, D.C. A total of $50,000 in scholarships will be awarded, and winners’ schools will receive stipends for the purchase of poetry books.

Members of the public are encouraged to watch the Dallastown students compete. Admission is free.

More information about the national Poetry Out Loud competition can be found at www.poetryoutloud.org.

Red Lion Zion United Methodist Church, 1155 Felton Road, Red Lion, will hostits semi-annual blood drive thru Central PA Blood Bank on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The drive runs from 3 to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but if you’d like a specific time, call Winnie at 717-927- 9446.

Zion offers homemade soups and other refreshments for donors following the blood donation.

The Stewartstown Senior Center will hold a public breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.

The breakfast includes pancakes, chipped beef, home fries, scrambled eggs, breakfast casserole, toast, juice, coffee or tea.

Cost of the breakfast is $7.

The senior center is located at 26 S. Main St., in Stewartstown United Methodist Church. For more information, call 717-993-3488. All proceeds benefit the senior center.

State Rep. Kate Klunk, R-Hanover, invites residents of the 169th Legislative District to her free, festive open house, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at her office, located in Young Manor, 118 Carlisle St., Suite 300, Hanover.

Attendees will get updates on issues the House worked on this session and what’s on tap for the new year. Free refreshments will be provided, and there will be festive entertainment. Attendees can also tour Klunk’s office. Free parking is available to the rear of the building.

The event is open to all residents of the district, and RSVPs are not required. For more information, visit RepKlunk.com or call 717-630-8942.

