Nothin' Fancy will perform Saturday for the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association. (Photo: northinfancybluegrass.com)

Bluegrass concert

Nothin’ Fancy to perform

Nothin’ Fancy will take the stage for the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

The band has been playing together since 1994, when they entered a bluegrass contest and won.

Concerts are held at the Goodwill Fire Co. social hall, 2318 S. Queen St.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the kitchen will be open and operated by the Goodwill Volunteer firefighters and ladies auxiliary members. There is a separate charge for the food in addition to the tickets for the show.

The tickets are $18 for SMBA members and $20 for nonmembers. Annual membership is $15 per family per calendar year.

For more information, go to www.sevenmountainsbluegrass.org or call 717-395-7128 or 717-515-3324.

Eastminster Presbyterian

‘Christmas Dreams’

The Cantata Choir of Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road,

Springettsbury Township, will perform “Christmas Dreams,” a cantata by Joseph M.

Martin and Heather Sorenson, at the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 15.

This work presents the story of Christmas by connecting ancient scripture with

the journey of faith today. Traditional carols such as “All Through the Night” and “Hark

the Herald Angels Sing” combine with new compositions to create an atmosphere

of beauty, emotion and glory.

For further information, contact epcyorkoffice@gmail.com.

The Stewartstown Historical Society will hold an open house Sunday. (Photo: submitted)

Stewartstown

Open house at historical society

The Stewartstown Historical Society will hold an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the society, 17 Mill St., Stewartstown.

Visitors can see the organization’s holiday displays, and there will be Christmas craft activities for children and parent and light refreshments for all.

All publications will be available for purchase, as well as postcards and other Stewartstown and area memorabilia.

The Stewartstown Railroad Co. will be running Santa Train rides at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

For more information, go to stewhist.org or www.stewartstownrailroadco.com.

Toys for Tots

Bingo party

An everything goes bingo party on Sunday will benefit Toys for Tots in York County.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Alert Fire Hall in Emigsville, 3118 N. George St. The first game is at 1:45 p.m., and there will be 27 games in all.

Advance tickets are $5, tickets at the door are $15. Call 717-309-3035 or email yorkpa.toysfortots@outlook.com for more information and sponsor opportunities. Bring new, unwrapped toys to be entered into a special raffle.

Emigsville

Re-Creation in concert

Otterbein United Methodist Church of Emigsville, 3225 N. George St., Emigsville, will host Re-Creation at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

The title of the concert is “Creator.” Re-Creation is a group of dynamic young people who present religious and family-oriented music along with entertainment programming for veterans homes and hospitals.

The community is invited to attend. A free-will offering to be received to support the mission of the men and women of Re-Creation.

There is parking along North George Street and behind the church building. For more information, call 717-764-0007.

