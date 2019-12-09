Applications open

Fishing licenses for 2020

State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, reminds local anglers that the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission recently opened up the application period for licenses and permits.

Permits and licenses purchased now are valid for up to 13 months, from December 2019 through December 2020. The price of an annual resident fishing license is $22.90. Multi-year options are also available at three-, five- and 10-year increments with discounted rates per year and other incentives.

Licenses and permits may be purchased through issuing agents, the York County Treasurer’s office, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s office in Harrisburg or online at GoneFishingPA.com.

New Cumberland

Olde Towne Association to meet

The New Cumberland Olde Towne Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the American Legion Post 143, 214 Market St., New Cumberland, for its annual Christmas party.

Christmas Music will be provided by the Red Land Octet.

The organization is always looking for new members, and the public is invited to attend. Lunch is $10 for guests and $7.50 for members. Membership is $5 a year.

For more information, call Christine Leukus at 717-319-4421 or email her at cvleukus@aol.com.

Senior Commons

Santa to visit

Santa Claus is making a stop at Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

Residents and community members are encouraged to bring the grandkids for a photo with the jolly old elf before he returns to the North Pole. There will be cookies and hot cocoa courtesy of Senior Commons. Pets are welcome, too. Be sure to bring your camera.

This event at Senior Commons, 1775 Powder Mill Road, is free and open to the public. RSVPs are appreciated; call 717-741-0961.

St. John Lutheran

One Night in Bethlehem

St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Ave., will host One Night in Bethlehem, a family Christmas event for all ages, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14. Visitors may arrive any time between those hours.

One Night in Bethlehem is an interactive walk through Bethlehem with a live nativity and animals. The village experience features wood working, weaving, a Jewish family home, Roman soldiers and a tax collector, market foods to sample and more.

All are invited afterward to the St. John Fellowship Hall for hot chocolate and Christmas cookies.

For more information, call the church office at 717-840-0382 or visit www.stjohnyorkpa.com.

Penn Market

Welcome Winter

Penn Market will host a Welcome Winter event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the market, 380 W. Market St.

The free event will feature free photographs, hot chocolate and cookie samples and bubble making. Local vendors will offer meats, seasonal produce and florals, plus freshly prepared meals.

For more information, contact Joe Kirkenir at jkirkenir@yorkcoymca.org or 609-947-0171.

