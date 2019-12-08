York City logo (Photo: submitted)

York City

Tire disposal limited

York City’s curbside collections will only collect passenger vehicle tires from residential units, the city reminded customers on Friday.

Residential customers may place up to two passenger tires, off the rim, for regular trash collection. Each tire replaces a bag of trash and counts toward the overall bag limit.

This should be an occasional occurrence for a residential customer who has replaced tires on their vehicle, the city said.

If a resident’s tires are on the rim, they must be scheduled for large-item collection by calling the city’s large-item service at 717-843-1240 about a week in advance. Large item scheduling is available 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or customers may leave a message after hours and staff will return the call on their next business day.

Commercial units and commercial customers may not place any tires anywhere in York City for curbside collection. This is considered illegal dumping, and fines may be imposed up to $600 per occurrence, the city said.

Commercial units must provide for collection and disposal of waste tires at their own expense. Call the York County Solid Waste Authority at 717-845-1066 for more information and costs to dispose of waste tire loads at the incinerator from local commercial customers.

The public is encouraged to be vigilant and to report any person dumping tires to the York City Public Works Department at 717-849-2245. Be sure to get a good description of the offender(s) and their vehicle along with the license plate. Security video and photos have proven very helpful.

Crispus Attucks

Open house at redeveloped sites

The Crispus Attucks Association invites the community to join in an official Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at the newly revitalized West Boundary Avenue properties in York City.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour properties located at 24 and 28 W. Boundary Ave. redeveloped by Crispus Attucks Youthbuild Charter School students. Light refreshments will be provided.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., and tours of the properties will be available from 10:15 a.m. until noon.

Guests can park in the Crispus Attucks Early Learning Center parking lot at 50 E. Boundary Ave.

For more information, contact Crispus Attucks Community Development Director Edquina Washington at 848-3610 ext. 230 or ewashington@crispusattucks.org.

Cross Keys Village

Village Chimers to perform

The Villager Chimers, a hand-chime ensemble, will perform their annual Christmas concert at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in Nicarry Meetinghouse at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community.

The title of this year’s program is “From Advent to Christmas,” with music selected from both seasons. The audience will be encouraged to sing along with many of the carols.

Concert admission is free, and all are welcome to join.

Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 94, less than two miles east of New Oxford’s town circle. Nicarry Meetinghouse is best accessed via the Route 30 entrance, which is at the northwest corner of the campus. Directional signage and ample free parking is available.

Stewartstown

Veteran service officer available

A veteran service officer will be at the Stewartstown Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

All veterans, of any age, can make a free appointment to see the VSO. Call the center at 717-993-3488 to be scheduled.

The center is located in the Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St.

York Catholic

Futures Night at basketball games

Students in grades K-6 are invited to Futures Night at York Catholic basketball games.

Future girls’ basketball players are invited Wednesday, Dec. 11, when the YC girls’ team takes on Dover. Future boys’ basketball players and cheerleaders are invited Friday, Jan. 10, when the YC boys’ team takes on York Tech.

The JV games start at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity games. Futures will participate in the pre-game prayer and huddle, sit behind the bench for the game and become part of the welcome tunnel before the game. Wear a uniform shirt for free admittance to the games.

For more information, contact Dustin Boeckel, futures events coordinator, at dboeckel@yorkcatholic.org.

New Cumberland

Olde Towne Association to meet

The New Cumberland Olde Towne Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the American Legion Post 143, 214 Market St., New Cumberland, for its annual Christmas party.

Christmas Music will be provided by the Red Land Octet.

The organization is always looking for new members, and the public is invited to attend. Lunch is $10 for guests and $7.50 for members. Membership is $5 a year.

For more information, call Christine Leukus at 717-319-4421 or email her at cvleukus@aol.com.

Senior Common

Santa to visit

Santa Claus is making a stop at Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

Residents and community members are encouraged to bring the grandkids for a photo with the jolly old elf before he returns to the North Pole. There will be cookies and hot cocoa courtesy of Senior Commons. Pets are welcome, too. Be sure to bring your camera.

This event at Senior Commons, 1775 Powder Mill Road, is free and open to the public. RSVPs are appreciated; call 717-741-0961.

