Covenant Moravian Church

Holiday Bazaar

The 9th Annual Holiday Bazaar of Covenant Moravian Church will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the church, 901 Cape Horn Road.

The event features more than a dozen vendors offering crafts, assorted goodies, jewelry, decorative items and more. There will also be a cookie room where guests can fill a box with an assortment of delicious homemade treats. There will also be a Moravian table, offering stars, ornaments and other Moravian gifts, and gift wrapping will be available as well.

Chicken corn soup, hamburger barbecue, hot dogs, and snacks will be available in the Christmas Café. Soup and barbecue will also be available by the quart.

In addition, the community is invited to tour the sanctuary, view the beautiful Moravian Christmas decorations and learn a bit about the history of the Moravian church.

For more information, call the church office at 717-755-3269.

Polka dancers

Toys for Tots dance

The White Rose Polka Dancers welcome Mike Surratt and the Continentals to play at the group’s December Toys for Tots dance.

Donations of toys and cash will be collected by local Marines and distributed to needy children in York County.

The Continentals are based in Washington, D.C., and play a variety of polkas and ballroom tunes.

The dance takes plance 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Emigsville Alert Firehall, 3118 N. George St. Admission is open to all for $12 at the door and includes light snacks, drinks and door prizes. For tickets, contact Andy at 717-244-3436.

Free introductory polka lessons will be given at 5:30 p.m. at the firehall. Contact Dave and Anne at 717-229-2033 for questions.

York JCC

Magical Miracle of Hanukkah

The York Jewish Community Center invites the York community to come and celebrate Hanukkah with the Magical Miracle of Hanukkah with Magician Brian Curry from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the York JCC, 2000 Hollywood Drive.

Magician Brian Curry will give a performance you won’t soon forget. This magical event is perfect for all ages.

Tickets are $12 each, and children ages 2 and under may attend the event for free. Register by phone at 717-843-0918 or in person.

Jacobus

Family movie night

Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin St. in Jacobus, is hosting a free family movie night on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The movie to be shown is "The Christmas Shoes." Doors will open at 6 p.m. with refreshments available in the fellowship room. The movie will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact the church at 717-428-2443.

Covenant Moravian

Candlelight Lovefeast

Covenant Moravian Church, 901 Cape Horn Road, will host a Community Christmas Candlelight Lovefeast at the church at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

The public is invited to join in this special event of Christmas music, scriptures, candles, fellowship and the sharing of sugar cake and coffee during the service.

The Moravian Lovefeast began when Count Zinzendorf and the Moravians in Germany introduced a service of sharing food, prayer, religious conversation and hymns in 1727. Moravians today have continued this custom when celebrating special occasions.

The public is also welcome to join the church for its Christmas Eve Candlelight Lovefeast at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24.

ValleyView

Children can shop for Christmas

Valley View Alliance Church, 200 Alliance Ave., Hallam, invites children in kindergarten through fifth grade from the Eastern York School District to shop for Christmas gifts for individuals in their households from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

Children will be able to shop at no cost in the ValleyView gymnasium for parents and siblings residing in their household. Members of the ValleyView SURGE youth ministry will escort the children around the gym and assist with choosing gifts. Gifts will be wrapped by youth and staff.

Cookies and hot chocolate, along with various activities, will be available in the lobby for parents and children waiting to shop.

The Holiday Extravaganza is a community outreach event that is being made possible by the generous donations of new and gently used items from the ValleyView congregation and members of the community. For more information, contact Crystal Bolton at 717-755-0193 or cbolton@valleyviewcma.org.

Penn State Extension

Master Watershed Steward Training

Penn State Extension in York County is accepting applications for the Master Watershed Steward Training, which will begin in late February 2020. The program was launched in 2016 in York County and has been a great success.

A Master Watershed Steward Information Session will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Penn State Extension York County Office Meeting Room 1, 112 Pleasant Acres Road.

The training will consist of weekly classes and three Saturday field trips from late February to mid-May 2020. There is a program fee of $125 to cover the cost of training materials and expenses. Applications are being accepted through January of 2020.

After completing the 40-hour course, trainees must volunteer 50 hours for Penn State Extension their first year. York County currently has 70 Master Watershed Stewards in York County volunteering in the community to improve the health of our streams, rivers, and other natural resources.

To learn more, register for the information session at https://extension.psu.edu/master-watershed-steward-information-meeting. Contact Jodi Sulpizio, Master Watershed Steward Coordinator, at 717-840-7408 or email jrb143@psu.edu for more information.

York Catholic

Christmas concerts

Instruments and voices come together at York Catholic High School's Christmas Concerts. The senior high concert is at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and the junior high concert is at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.

York Catholic is located at 601 E. Springettsbury Avenue. Admission is free.

Stewartstown

Blood drive

The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank and Stewartstown Presbyterian Church will hold a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the Fellowship Hall at the church, 14 College Ave., Stewartstown.

Call or text Harry at 717-324-7634 to schedule an appointment time. Walk-ins are also welcome anytime. You will need a photo ID to donate.

Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a Blood Donor T-shirt and two tickets to the Pennsylvania Auto Show.

People to People

Trip planning

People to People will hold an informational meeting for the European Odyssey program to France, Italy and Greece with People to People International Student Travel for students currently in grades six through 11 at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the South Western High School cafeteria, 200 Bowman Road, Hanover.

Families will learn about the program and meet the travel leaders. Leaders traveling with the students are local teachers with 26 years experience in taking students abroad. All students who are interested in traveling are invited to attend with their parents. No reservations are required.

For more information, contact local leader Sue Hollinger at p2psuehollinger@gmail.com.

