Spiritrust Lutheran

Celebration of Life and Hospice Tree of Light

SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice invites individuals and families to attend the annual Celebration of Life service at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Kelly Drive, 750 Kelly Drive. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend.

At the conclusion of the service, the lighting of the Hospice Tree of Light is a glowing testament of gratitude for the impact our loved ones have had on our lives. Whether attending or not, you are invited to honor a loved one by dedicating a light on the tree. The gift of a light will memorialize a loved one while helping provide hospice care for a family in need.

To make a dedication or to learn more, call 717-854-4425 or visit www.HospiceTreeOfLight.org.

Bethlehem UMC

Storytime with Santa

Area families are invited to a free evening of pre-Christmas fun from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown, in the old Fellowship Hall.

The church will host a visit from Santa with stories, crafts and refreshments. Multiple craft stations will be set up for children to make and take home decorations for the festive season. Chat with Santa and listen to stories about Jesus and the upcoming holiday. Cookies, milk and hot chocolate will be provided.

This event is a part of First Friday, which includes an open gym and family games. Parking is available to the rear of the church off East Maple Street.

The Hershey Handbell Ensemble will perform Friday at Mount Zion Lutheran Church. (Photo: submitted)

Mount Zion Lutheran

Hershey Handbell Ensemble to perform

Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, will host a concert by the Hershey Handbell Ensemble as part of the church’s recital series. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the church’s sanctuary.

Founded as an auditioned community ensemble, the group is dedicated to sharing the art of handbell ringing through education and the concerts it performs throughout the year. The 15-member ensemble features a variety of music using seven octaves of handbells along with handchimes and assorted other instruments.

The program is free, and the public is invited to attend. A free-will offering will benefit the community music series at Mount Zion Lutheran Church.

The next recital is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, when the York County Gospel Choir will appear. For more information, call the church office at 717-757-7626.

Twisted Pine will perform Friday at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York. (Photo: submitted)

Susquehanna Folk Music Society

Twisted Pine concert

Twisted Pine, an acclaimed young string band from the Northeast, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York, 925 S. George St. The concert is sponsored by the Susquehanna Folk Music Society.

Twisted Pine is acclaimed by NPR for their “upbeat, poppy vibe; energetic, driving rhythms and virtuosic solos.” Audiences in the U.S. and UK have been drawn to their forthright songwriting, lush harmonies, musical daring and charismatic appeal.

The group was named winners of the 2018 Boston Music Award’s Americana Artist of the Year and was selected as one of Improper Bostonian’s Top 10 Local Acts on the Rise.

Twisted Pine released its eponymous debut album of original music in 2017, followed by “Dreams,” a 2018 EP of “wildly innovative covers, full of spark, light, and irresistible force,” according to PopMatters online magazine.

Tickets are $25, $21 for SFMS members, $10 students ages 3 to 22. For more information, go to www.sfmsfolk.org or call 717-745-6577

Spry Church

Sounds of the Season concert

Spry Church, 50 School Street, will usher in the Christmas Season with a Sounds of the Season concert presented by the Dallastown Middle School Concert Choir and the Wildcat Strings Ensemble at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.

The concert will be held in the church sanctuary. Cookies and punch will be available in the fellowship hall after the concert with musical entertainment by Don Ryan and his brass ensemble.

Everyone is invited to enjoy this night of music at Spry Church. A free-will offering will be received to benefit the charity of the students' choice. Child care will be available. For more information, call 717-741-1429 or email office@sprychurch.com.

Kennard-Dale

Breakfast with Santa

Join in the holiday spirit at Kennard-Dale High School’s Breakfast with Santa, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

There will be something for everyone: food, hands-on holiday crafts, Santa’s Workshop, letters to Santa and of course a visit from Santa himself. The KD National Art Honor Society will hold a Holiday Artisan Bazaar during the event.

Tickets are $5 per child and $8 per adult. Ticket information is available on the South Eastern School District Twitter and Facebook page. Proceeds from this event benefit Dollars for Scholars.

Astronomical Society

Planetarium shows

The York County Astronomical Society offers planetarium programs on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the York Learning Center Planetarium, 301 E. Sixth Ave.

Afternoon programs are geared toward young children and families, and evening program are for older teens and adults in the evenings.

Shows for Saturday are: 2 p.m., “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure”; 2:40 p.m., “StarWatch”; 3:20 p.m., “Season of Light”; 7 p.m., “Season of Light”; 7:40 p.m., “StarWatch”; 8:20 p.m., “Two Small Pieces of Glass.”

Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for children and seniors. Admission to any second or third show is $1 each.For more information, go to AstroYork.com.

New Cumberland

Blood drive

The New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Ave., New Cumberland, will hold a community blood drive for the Central PA Blood Bank from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at the church.

For more information, call Rose Bruce at 717-215-0328 or the church office at 717-774-2112.

Martin Library

Warming Tree

For the third year in a row, Cub Scout Pack 94 of Shiloh is setting up a Warming Tree at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St. In lieu of traditional ornaments, the boys decorate the tree with donated new and like-new hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and socks. They hang winter jackets on a nearby coat rack.

The boys’ goal is simple. They want to keep the people of York warm this winter. Anyone is need is welcome to take winter items from the tree and coat rack.

The Warming Tree will go up at Martin Library as part of the City of York’s Light up York Festivities on Saturday, Dec. 7. Supplies allowing, the Warming Tree is typically available through Christmas and into early January.

Residents who want to donate items for the project can drop them off at Martin Library’s Children’s Desk.

New Song Community Choir will perform its Christmas cantata three times this season. (Photo: submitted)

New Song Community Choir

Three performances of Christmas cantata

The New Song Community Choir will present the Christmas cantata “Joy Has Dawned” at three area churches this year.

The cantata will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. James Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road, Brogue; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 161 S. Main St., Shrewsbury; and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Round Hill Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 7362 Church Road, Felton.

The public is invited to attend the presentations and join in the Christmas spirit. There is no admission charge; a freewill offering will be received to further the mission of the choir.

The New Song Community Choir is an ecumenical choir of 40 voices from 20 different churches in the southern York county area. They are known for their Christmas music presentations as well as gospel and patriotic presentations.

For more information, call 717-515-7702 or 717-659-7229 or visit the “New Song Community Choir” page on Facebook.

Covenant Moravian Church

Holiday Bazaar

The 9th Annual Holiday Bazaar of Covenant Moravian Church will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the church, 901 Cape Horn Road.

The event features more than a dozen vendors offering crafts, assorted goodies, jewelry, decorative items and more. There will also be a cookie room where guests can fill a box with an assortment of delicious homemade treats. There will also be a Moravian table, offering stars, ornaments and other Moravian gifts, and gift wrapping will be available as well.

Chicken corn soup, hamburger barbecue, hot dogs, and snacks will be available in the Christmas Café. Soup and barbecue will also be available by the quart.

In addition, the community is invited to tour the sanctuary, view the beautiful Moravian Christmas decorations and learn a bit about the history of the Moravian church.

For more information, call the church office at 717-755-3269.

