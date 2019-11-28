Nixon Park

Birds of Prey

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation will host Birds of Prey Presentations at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Nixon County Park.

Those who attend can meet live hawks, owls or falcons during this indoor program presented by local raptor rehabilitators and see these magnificent flying hunters up close.

Cameras are welcome. The program is free, but registration is required. Call Nixon Park at 717-428-1961 for more information or to register until spaces fill. Indicate which session you prefer when you call to sign up. For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

Cross Keys Village

Model trains

The model trains are running at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community.

A large display, including layouts for “O,” “H-O” and “N” scale trains, is located the basement of the Harmony Ridge Community Center.

The trains will operate from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, and Friday through Monday of New Year’s week, Dec. 27-30.

All are welcome, and admission is free. The trains have become a popular part of family holiday traditions.

Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 94. Harmony Ridge is best accessed by the Village Drive campus entrances of Route 30 or Route 94, then turning onto Harmony Drive. Directional signage will be in place.

Brogue

Holiday schedule at St. James

St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road, Brogue, announces its December schedule:

Sunday, Dec. 1: “Hanging of the Greens” will take place during worship beginning at 9:30 a.m. A congregational meeting will follow the worship service.

Monday, Dec. 2: The quilting group will meet at Lion’s Pride at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7: The Clothes Closet distribution will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Breakfast will be served to participants from 8 to 10 a.m. Clothes are available in sizes infant through adult 3X. Donations of clean, used clothing in good condition are always welcome. They can be placed in the breezeway between the worship and education buildings at any time. Only clothing can be used at this time; children’s clothing items are especially needed.

Saturday, Dec. 7: St. James is hosting the New Song Community Choir at 2 p.m. The choir will be presenting their Christmas concert. The community is invited. A free will offering will be collected to support the work of the choir. A light meal will be held at 3:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stay for the meal, but the congregation requests that, if you plan to stay to eat, you call 717-927-9497 and leave a message containing the number of people who will be attending so that the church can prepare enough food and set enough places.

Sunday, Dec. 15: Worship will be Lessons and Carols for Advent. Come and learn the sources for the hymn “O Come, O Come Emmanuel.”

Tuesday, Dec. 17: The monthly work session to sort clothing and prepare for the next Clothes Closet distribution will take place 8-9:30 a.m. Volunteers are always welcome.

Tuesday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve worship begins at 7 p.m. The service will include many Christmas carols, special music, the celebration of Holy Communion and the traditional candle lighting ceremony.

The congregation gathers for worship at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Bible studies are held Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. For more information, call 717-480-0178.

ValleyView

Advent sermon series

ValleyView Alliance Church, 200 Alliance Ave., Hallam, will have a Sunday Advent service message series, “Because of Bethlehem,” beginning Sunday, Dec. 1. Worship begins at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday.

The season launches Sunday with a message on Everyone’s Prayer by Dan VanHouwe, longtime church and community leader. The series concludes on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Each Sunday, a children’s message by a wide variety of adults. They have become a highlight and feature of ValleyView worship. Nursery is provided for younger children.

On Christmas Eve, ValleyView welcomes the public to a candlelight service beginning at 6 p.m., when the Bethlehem story will be recounted from the prophet Micah and celebrated with music, readings and candlelighting.

For more information, visit www.valleyviewcma.org or call 717-755-0193.

Red Lion

Ready to Rent

Community REACH Inc., 15 First Ave., Red Lion, is offering free programs designed for the community served by the Dallastown, Eastern and Red Lion school districts.

The organization and the Community Progress Council will present Ready to Rent, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 3.

This workshop is designed to better prepare anyone for renting the first time or the next time. The workshop covers affordability, searching for a safe and affordable apartment, subsidized and affordable housing options, pre-inspections, understanding the lease, moving in, landlord and tenant responsibilities, fair housing, avoiding eviction and moving out. This workshop is conducted by nationally certified housing counselors at no cost to the participants.

Call 717-846-4600 ext. 223 or 230 to register. For additional information, call 717-846-4600 or Community REACH at 717-244-6934. Light refreshments will be provided.

