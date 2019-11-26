The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks will run its annual Christmas City Express for three weekends, Nov. 30-Dec. 15. (Photo: submitted)

Ma & Pa Railroad

Christmas City Express

Families and friends, young and old, are all invited to share in the spirit of the Christmas season with the memorable seasonal train ride and story experience, the Christmas City Express.

The Ma & Pa Railroad Preservation Society is offering the events on three weekends this year: Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, Dec. 7 and 8 and Dec. 14 and 15. Saturday excursions are offered at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday trips take place at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., and they will leave from the Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road, Airville.

Doors open a half hour before run time so visitors can enjoy a variety of activities after picking up their tickets, including antique and modern model trains, holiday crafts, singing Christmas carols and holiday favorites, an antiques guessing game and a chance to explore the village’s general store, built in 1899. Everyone can join in searching for a pickle ornament hidden on one of the many decorated Christmas trees. Those who locate the pickle can enter their name in a drawing for the Pickle Prize.

When all have gathered, the group is escorted by lantern light to the historic grain mill for a dramatic reading of "The Christmas City Express," the story of a young girl traveling on the Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad to visit her grandparents on Christmas Eve. A snowstorm strands the train, but a courageous conductor, the girl and a visit from Santa ensure that Christmas is a joyful time for all.

After a train journey, passengers are invited into the train station for hot chocolate and cookies.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for children 3-12. Those under 3 are free. Capacity for each run is limited to 50 passengers. Advance purchase of tickets online is required. Tickets can be secured by visiting www.MaAndPaRailroad.com or calling 717-927-9565.

Stewartstown

Toys for Tots collection

The Stewartstown Senior Center is collecting toys for Toys for Tots until Dec. 16. There is a donation box in Heritage Hall/Senior Center.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Toys for Tots has asked that people not give stuffed toys.

The senior center is located at 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown, in the Stewartstown United Methodist Church. For more information, call 717-993-3488.

York Flea

Holiday market

York Flea, downtown York’s local artisan and curator showcase, returns on Saturday, Nov. 30, for the first of two holiday markets.

This event will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bond Building, at 134 E. King St. This event is held in collaboration with the Parliament Arts Organization, whose mission is to empower local artists.

More than 20 vendors are expected, selling everything from clothing and floral designs to candles.

The Parliament Arts Organization will provide free children’s activities, in collaboration with local community groups, including an instrument petting zoo from Weary Arts Group, a make-your-own-ornament station and photos with Santa, with Magpies and Butterflies Photography, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. As well as hourly stories with Santa from 1 to 4 p.m. Patrons are asked to bring a donation of an unwrapped child’s toy in exchange for photos

York Flea will also hold a Holiday Market in Cherry Lane Park, noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, in conjunction with Light Up York.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/494019491356156/ or www.yorkflea.com.

Brogue

Holiday schedule at St. James

St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road, Brogue, announces its December schedule:

Sunday, Dec. 1: “Hanging of the Greens” will take place during worship beginning at 9:30 a.m. A congregational meeting will follow the worship service.

Monday, Dec. 2: The quilting group will meet at Lion’s Pride at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7: The Clothes Closet distribution will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Breakfast will be served to participants from 8 to 10 a.m. Clothes are available in sizes infant through adult 3X. Donations of clean, used clothing in good condition are always welcome. They can be placed in the breezeway between the worship and education buildings at any time. Only clothing can be used at this time; children’s clothing items are especially needed.

Saturday, Dec. 7: St. James is hosting the New Song Community Choir at 2 p.m. The choir will be presenting their Christmas concert. The community is invited. A free will offering will be collected to support the work of the choir. A light meal will be held at 3:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stay for the meal, but the congregation requests that, if you plan to stay to eat, you call 717-927-9497 and leave a message containing the number of people who will be attending so that the church can prepare enough food and set enough places.

Sunday, Dec. 15: Worship will be Lessons and Carols for Advent. Come and learn the sources for the hymn “O Come, O Come Emmanuel.”

Tuesday, Dec. 17: The monthly work session to sort clothing and prepare for the next Clothes Closet distribution will take place 8-9:30 a.m. Volunteers are always welcome.

Tuesday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve worship begins at 7 p.m. The service will include many Christmas carols, special music, the celebration of Holy Communion and the traditional candle lighting ceremony.

The congregation gathers for worship at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Bible studies are held Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. For more information, call 717-480-0178.

