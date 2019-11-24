Pictured here is the turkey on one sheet pan, with a wire rack for drainage. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times) (Photo: Kirk McKoy / TNS)

UUCY

Interfaith Celebration of Thanksgiving

The annual York Community Interfaith Celebration of Thanksgiving will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York, 925 S. George St.

Taking part in the celebration will be clergy and lay-leaders representing a number of York faith groups and houses of worship. This year’s hourlong event is being hosted by the Rev. Terry Cummings of UUCY.

Participants include: Vicar Carla Christopher, Union Lutheran Church, ELCA, keynote address; Vito Grippi, York’s poet laureate; Frank Little Bear, Native American leader and activist; Black Swan Ballet Company; and a combined choir.

Those attending are invited to bring nonperishable food items to benefit St. Paul’s Food Pantry.

For more information, call Cummings at 717-845-8212.

Lutheran Men’s Club

Advent breakfasts

Four Lutheran pastors are preparing to speak to the Lutheran Men’s Club of York County during Advent.

Advent breakfasts will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Lyndon Diner, 1353 Kenneth Road. The schedule of guest clergy is as follows:

Nov. 27: Vicar Pal Pusztai, member of St. Matthew, York

Dec. 4: the Rev. Abby Leese, pastor of Calvary Lutheran Church, Dover

Dec. 11: the Rev. Constance Mentzer, pastor of Advent Lutheran Church, York

Dec. 18: the Rev. Tom McKee, retired secretary of the Lower Susquehanna Synod

Those who attend are asked to arrive a few minutes before 7 a.m. to order from the menu before the singing of an Advent hymn.

All are welcome to these breakfasts, and there is no need for reservations. For additional information, call Gary Landis, secretary for the club, at 717-843-1616.

First Presbyterian

Thanksgiving dinner

For over 25 years, First Presbyterian Church of York has been inviting their community to a free, warm, Thanksgiving dinner on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The church is once again providing the meal to their York City neighbors from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Volunteers are preparing to feed over 500 guests.

Dinner attendees can come in from the cold and watch a movie in the sanctuary before dinner. There will also be craft activities for children. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Dinner will include turkey, potatoes and vegetables, with all the trimmings, as well as dessert.

After dinner, guests have an opportunity to pick up gently used, coats, gloves and other winter weather items from donations given by the church.

St. John Episcopal

Thanksgiving Day service

St. John Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St., will hold a Thanksgiving Day worship service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and free parking is available in the lot across the street from the church.

