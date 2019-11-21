Whole Homemade Thanksgiving Turkey (Dreamstime/TNS) (Photo: Dreamstime/TNS)

Glen Rock

Dinner Church

Immanuel United Methodist Church will be holding a Dinner Church at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at The Well, 32 Water St., Glen Rock.

A turkey dinner with all the fixings will be enjoyed, and the meal is the service. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. at The Well.

Red Lion Zion

Thanksgiving Praise Service

Red Lion Zion United Methodist Church, 1155 Felton Road, Red Lion, invites the public to its annual Thanksgiving Praise Service of Praise and Worship at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.

The service is led by Zion’s Choir and Praise Team and will remind those attending of our many blessings with scripture readings, words of praise, special music and congregational praise singing. There will even be a skit, “Gratitude,” by Zion’s zany “Drama Duo.”

No offering will be taken, but the church asks that everyone bring nonperishable items to place at the altar railing. Donations of food and/or money will be given to a local food pantry.

A dessert fellowship will be held after the service, and attendees are encouraged to bring a dessert to share.

For more information, contact the church office at 717-244-2585 or visit www.redlionzion.com.

ValleyView Alliance

Thanksgiving Sunday

Thanksgiving Sunday, Nov. 24, will be time of fellowship and giving thanks at ValleyView Alliance Church, 200 Alliance Ave., Hallam.

ValleyView offers a free breakfast from 9 to 10 a.m. , followed by worship at 10:15 a.m. Members and guests are asked to bring a nonperishable food item, such as canned vegetables, boxed stuffing, instant potatoes, etc., to be donated to the Eastern York Food Pantry. A nursery is available for children through 4 years old. Activity bags are available for children 5+.

For more information, contact the church office at 717-755-0193 or www.valleyviewcma.org.

York City

Free Thanksgiving dinner

Several area churches will join together to provide an old-fashioned Thanksgiving dinner for the East Side community, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the York City campus of Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene, 350 Chestnut St.

The free dinner will be available to eat in or carry out, and food will be served until it is all gone, organizers said.

The dinner is sponsored by Emmanuel Church of God in Christ, Friendship Baptist Church, Heritage Pentecostal Cathedral, House of Prayer and Praise, Mountain Grove Chapel, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, New Perspective Church, Second Church of the Brethren, St. Mary Coptic Church of Lancaster, Unity Church of God in Christ, Wheatfield Street Church of the Living God, York City campus of Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene and Emanuel Community Development Corp.

