Pine Grove Presbyterian Church will prepare and serve its annual turkey supper beginning at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

For more than 100 years, the parishioners of Pine Grove Presbyterian Church have prepared and served the turkey supper the Saturday before Thanksgiving. The all-you-care-to-eat menu features oven-roasted turkey, bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, homemade gravy, buttered peas, sauerkraut, fruit cup, homemade cranberry sauce, rolls and cake.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5 to 11, and free for children younger than 5. Carryout meals are available for $13 and may be ordered by callin 717-862-3579 or purchased on-site. Contact Teresa Pomraning at 717-862-3280 or Beverly Crowl at 717-676-3542 to order.

Before leaving the supper, visitors can stop by the baked goods table for a tasty treat made by church members.

The Turkey Supper will be served in the social hall at Pine Grove Presbyterian Church, 4263 Delta Road, Airville. Learn more at facebook.com/pinegroveturkeysupper.

York College will welcome the Houston-based Apollo Chambers Players, a group whose mission is to explore the cultural and folkloric influences in classical music, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in DeMeester Recital Hall, Wolf Hall.

The performance is open to the public free of charge.

The quartet won the Chamber Music America’s prestigious Residency Partnership award and has performed for sold-out audiences at Carnegie Hall twice in the past five years. It was the first American chamber ensemble to record and perform in Cuba since the embargo relaxation. Apollo is featured frequently on American Public Media’s nationally-syndicated program "Performance Today."

Apollo is a passionate advocate of contemporary music. In 2014, the organization launched a project to commission 20 new multicultural works by the end of the decade. Now "20×2020" features a roster of the world’s leading composers, including Grammy winners Libby Larsen and Christopher Theofanidis. Apollo also partners with schools, universities, at-risk youth centers, refugee and veterans service organizations, hospitals, airports and public libraries, providing performances, educational programs and entrepreneurship lectures that impact a wider, underserved audience.

Trinity Roth's United Church of Christ, 6417 Church Road, Spring Grove, is having its 31st holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

Breakfast and lunch will be available, along with soup by the quart, pies, breads, cookies, candy, jelly and pickles. Crafts and gently used Christmas decorations will be for sale along with other items.

For information, call 717-225-6041.

The Jacobus Lions Club Inc. is conducting free vision screenings for children 6 months to 6 years of age.

The screenings will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Jacobus Lions Club Ambulance Building, 18 S. Main St., Jacobus, during the Christmastime in Loganville event.

The Jacobus Lions Club encourages families to bring their children in for a free vision screening. The actual screening takes less than a minute. The Jacobus Lions want to make sure that correctible vision problems do not stand in the way of children learning and seeing the world, clearly. The screening event is part of a nationwide initiative called Lions KidSight USA.

For more information on the screening event or to learn more about the Jacobus Lions Club and its service projects, contact Alan Diehl at 717-659-3865 or email at pad14jlc@gmail.com.

