Springettsbury Township

Holiday tree lighting

Springettsbury Township is hosting its 16th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Township’s park amphitheater, 1501 Mount Zion Road.

The event begins at 5:45 p.m. As Santa arrives with special treats for children. Musical performances begin at 6 p.m. and will feature groups from York Suburban Middle School and Central York Middle School as well as the First Capitol Detachment, Marine Corps League.

There will be chances to donate toys and funds to Toys for Tots and win raffle items.

At 7:25 p.m., there will be a processional to the tree for the official lighting.

For event updates or in the case of inclement weather, visit www.springettsbury.com or www.facebook.com/Springettsbury or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 717-505-0406.

Pinchot State Park

Fall and winter walks

Gifford Pinchot State Park is hosting fall and winter walks during the 2019-2020 season. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with these easy to moderate walks led by the park naturalist.

The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. All walks will begin promptly at 1 p.m.

The walks will take place Friday, Nov. 22; Friday, Dec. 20; Wednesday, Jan. 1; Friday, Jan. 24; and Saturday, Feb. 15.

Be sure to dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth and to stay dry. Bring your own water bottle and/or snacks as desired.

For more information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011. For information on Gifford Pinchot and Pennsylvania’s other 121 state parks, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov.

18 stops

Christmastime in Loganville

The 35th annual Christmastime in Loganville is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

Visitors can begin at any of the 18 local businesses, churches and civic organizations participating in and around Loganville, Jacobus and Seven Valleys. A Christmas tree flag will mark each site, where flyers with a map are available. Every location offers its own perspective about the Christmas season with a variety of crafts, music, jewelry, gifts, door prizes, raffles, baked goods, entertainment, delicious food, and much more.

Here are the participating locations: Christmas Tree Hill, Christ United Methodist Church, Grey Beards Antiques, Smith Village Home Furnishings, Salem United Church of Christ, Salem Lutheran Church, Goodwill Fire Co. No.1 of Jacobus, Jacobus Lions Club Ambulance Building, Emanuel United Methodist Church, Codorus Church of the Brethren, Brown's Orchards and Farm Market, Christ Lutheran Church, Glenview Alliance Church, St. Peter's Church, Friedensaal Lutheran Church, New Hope Bible Church, Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill's office and the Christmastime in Loganville Craft Show at Dallastown Intermediate School.

At the Jacobus Lions Club Ambulance building, visitors can tour the building, receive a free blood pressure check and receive literature about the Lions and ambulance services.

Organizers ask that people bring used eyeglasses for recycling and donations of canned and nonperishable foods for holiday food baskets for needy families to the Intermediate School.

For more information, go to www.christmastimeinloganville.com.

Dover Township will host a Breakfast with Santa on Saturday. (Photo: submitted)

Dover Township

Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast With Santa will be held 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Dover Township Community Building, 3700 Davidsburg Road, Dover.

The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children 3 to 12 years and free for 2 years and younger. Organizers are collecting nonperishable food items for the Dover Area Food Bank.

The breakfast is sponsored by Dover Township Volunteer Fire Department. Call 717-683-2030 for more information.

St. John Episcopal

Divine Delights Freezer Sale

St. John Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St., will hold its annual Divine Delights Freezer Sale and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 23. All proceeds benefit the church’s programs and outreach ministries.

With the holidays approaching, this is an opportunity to stock up on entrees, soups and sides to have on hand for unexpected guests or simply to pop into the oven on busy nights when there’s no time to cook. All items are packaged with complete ingredient lists and preparation instructions, and many are made with locally sourced ingredients by a dedicated team of talented St. John’s cooks.

Freshly baked desserts, including pies, cakes and candies, many of which can be frozen, will be available for purchase at the Gourmet Bake Sale.

The menu includes old favorites as well as some tantalizing new selections, with many items available in different serving sizes. Free parking is available directly across the street from the church, and credit cards may be used for payment.

