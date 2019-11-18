Stewartstown

Public breakfast

The Stewartstown Senior Center will hold a public breakfast, 7-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the center, 26 S. Main St., in Stewartstown United Methodist Church.

The breakfast will include pancakes, chipped beef, home fries, scrambled eggs, breakfast casserole, toast, juice and coffee or tea. Cost of the breakfast is $7.

For more information, call 717-993-3488. All proceeds will benefit the senior center.

Baritone Gregory Feldmann, left, and pianist Nathaniel LaNasa will perform Friday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. (Photo: submitted)

Concerts

Preview of Carnegie Hall performance

At 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road, and the York County Honors Choirs will present baritone Gregory Feldmann, former member of York County Honors Choirs, and pianist Nathaniel LaNasa in a preview of their February Carnegie Hall concert.

The recital, titled “Forgotten Voices,” will feature songs of activist composers suppressed under Germany’s Nazi regime.

“We want to commemorate the lives and work of these artists by giving our audience the opportunity to respond to their work. The oppressors of their day prevented society from hearing these words and scores,” said Feldmann, a graduate of Central York High School.

Feldman graduated from West Chester University, earned a master's degree in voice performance at the Juilliard School of Music and is currently pursuing his artist diploma in opera studies at Juilliard. LaNasa, also a Juilliard graduate, is a fellow in the school’s vocal arts department.

A free-will offering will be taken.

In a second performance, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Feldmann will sing the baritone solos in Fauré’s “Requiem” and Moses Hogan’s “This Little Light of Mine” with the York County Senior Honors Choir at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 25 W. Springettsbury Ave. All are invited.

YMCA

Free family fun nights

The YMCA of York and York County invites families throughout the community to free family fun night events at four participating branches: Bob Hoffman (Dover) Branch YMCA, Eastern Branch YMCA, Southern Branch YMCA and York Branch YMCA.

Family fun nights will happen monthly, and each month will have a new theme and many family-friendly activities.

The dates for the events are: Friday, Nov. 22, 6-8 p.m., Dance Party; Friday, Dec. 13, 5:30-8 p.m., Kids’ Holiday Night Out; Friday, Jan. 24, 6-8 p.m., Glow Party; Friday, Feb. 28, 6-8 p.m., Take a Leap; Friday, March 27, 6-8 p.m., Let’s Grow Together; Saturday, April 25, Healthy Kids Day; Friday, May 22, 6-8 p.m., School’s Out for the Summer; Saturday, June 20, 1-4 p.m., Summer Palooza; Friday, July 25, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Summer Outdoor Movie Night; and Friday, Aug. 22, 6-8 p.m., Camp Fun.

For specific event details or for information on how to register for an event, visit: www.yorkcoymca.org/family-fun-night/ or contact your local YMCA branch today.

Springettsbury Township

Holiday tree lighting

Springettsbury Township is hosting its 16th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Township’s park amphitheater, 1501 Mount Zion Road.

The event begins at 5:45 p.m. As Santa arrives with special treats for children. Musical performances begin at 6 p.m. and will feature groups from York Suburban Middle School and Central York Middle School as well as the First Capitol Detachment, Marine Corps League.

There will be chances to donate toys and funds to Toys for Tots and win raffle items.

At 7:25 p.m., there will be a processional to the tree for the official lighting.

For event updates or in the case of inclement weather, visit www.springettsbury.com or www.facebook.com/Springettsbury or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 717-505-0406.

Pinchot State Park

Fall and winter walks

Gifford Pinchot State Park is hosting fall and winter walks during the 2019-2020 season. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with these easy to moderate walks led by the park naturalist.

The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. All walks will begin promptly at 1 p.m.

The walks will take place Friday, Nov. 22; Friday, Dec. 20; Wednesday, Jan. 1; Friday, Jan. 24; and Saturday, Feb. 15.

Be sure to dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth and to stay dry. Bring your own water bottle and/or snacks as desired.

For more information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011. For information on Gifford Pinchot and Pennsylvania’s other 121 state parks, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov.

