Hanover

Grief Share

Calvary Bible Church of Hanover is offering a session of Grief Share titled “Surviving the Holidays.” This session is for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one and facing the upcoming holiday season without him/her.

The session will be held 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the church, 603 Wilson Ave., in Hanover.

Call the church office at 717-632-3954 to register.

Vamik Volkan will speak Wednesday at York College. (Photo: submitted)

York College

Perspective on Peace lecture

York College's annual Perspective on Peace lecture will be presented by Vamik Volkan, who has been nominated five times for the Nobel Peace Prize and is the subject of the film "Vamik's Room."

The lecture will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in DeMeester Recital Hall, Wolf Hall. The event is open to the public free of charge.

Volkan is an emeritus professor at the University of Virginia and a psychiatrist. He is internationally known for four decades of bringing together conflictual groups for dialogue and mutual understanding.

As founder and director of The Center for the Study of Mind and Human Interaction at the University of Virginia's School of Medicine, he studied the political and historical issues that feed social conflicts as well as their psychological underpinnings. The center, the first of its kind, brought interdisciplinary teams of experts to traumatized regions in the Middle East, the Soviet Union, the Baltic Republics, The Republic of Georgia, Albania, Kuwait, the former Yugoslavia, Turkey, Greece and the United States.

Stewartstown

Public breakfast

The Stewartstown Senior Center will hold a public breakfast, 7-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the center, 26 S. Main St., in Stewartstown United Methodist Church.

The breakfast will include pancakes, chipped beef, home fries, scrambled eggs, breakfast casserole, toast, juice and coffee or tea. Cost of the breakfast is $7.

For more information, call 717-993-3488. All proceeds will benefit the senior center.

York County Libraries

Community Conversations

York County Libraries will hold its final 2019 Community Conversations program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Paul Smith Library of Southern York County, 80 Constitution Ave., Shrewsbury.

The one-hour program provides a forum for residents to talk with York County Libraries President Robert F. Lambert about the projects and strategic initiatives that libraries have originated to address community needs. The meeting is open to the public and free to attend.

As part of the Community Conversations series, Lambert is seeking answers from attendees to the following questions: “What do you love about your library?”, “What would 100% success look like for your library?”, “What would it take to get your library there?” and “How can York County Libraries walk alongside you in your journey in life and learning?”

A report summarizing what is learned will be shared with the public online at the end of the year. Information gleaned through past public discussions led by Lambert have influenced library strategic plans.

Senior Commons

Caregiver support group

Being a caregiver to a loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia can leave you with more questions than answers regarding their care. Senior Commons at Powder Mill and area professionals will join together for a caregiver support group meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Senior Commons, 1775 Powder Mill Road.

Douglas Fouché, executive director at Senior Commons at Powder Mill, will present a discussion on “Problem-Solving for Caregivers.” Learn more about problem-solving interventions to help improve your coping skills during a major medical crisis and daily caregiving challenges.

Refreshments will be available. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association will be accepted. This event is free and open to the public.

RSVPs are appreciated; call 717-741-0961.

