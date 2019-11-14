CLOSE The seniors at Stewartstown Senior Center are once again making candy for the holiday season. Candy sales are a major fund-raiser for the center.

Stewartstown

Christmas candy for sale

The Stewartstown Senior Center will be making and selling candy for Christmas.

These varieties will be available for purchase: peanut butter, butter cream, coconut cream, cherry cream, peanut butter marshmallow, peanut butter wafers, peanut clusters, raisin clusters and assorted.

The candy costs $5.25 a half pound and $9.50 a pound. Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 18. To order candy, call the center at 717-993-3488.

The candy will be ready for pick up 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 19 and 20 at the center, 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown, in the Stewartstown United Methodist Church. All proceeds benefit the senior center, a nonprofit organization.

Garden Club of York

White House horticulturalist to speak

Horticulturist Claire Jones will give a behind the scene presentation of her work at the White House during the next meeting of the Garden Club of York, to be held Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St.

Jones was chosen to decorate the White House for Christmas in 2011, 2015 and 2017, and she will show how a winter wonderland was created.

A membership meeting at 10:30 a.m. will be followed by a light lunch. The program will begin at about 1 p.m.

Visitors are always welcome. They are requested to donate $5 at the door to cover the cost of the luncheon.

Diakon

Learn about foster care and adoption

A free informational session to learn more about providing child foster care and adoption will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, 836 S. George St.

Diakon Adoption & Foster Care staff will explain foster parenting as well as the processes involved in adopting a child. Attendees also will learn about children available for adoption as well as foster care, foster-to-adopt and medically fragile foster care.

People interested in attending the session should call 717-845-9113.

Stewartstown

Talk to a veteran service officer

A veteran service officer will be at the Stewartstown Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.

All veterans, of any age, can make an appointment to see the VSO. Call the center at 717-993-3488 to be scheduled.

If you know a veteran, pass on the information about this free service.

The center is located in the Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St.

