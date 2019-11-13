H.O.P.E. benefit

‘The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year’

The W. Dale Brougher Foundation presents a holiday murder mystery dinner, “The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year,” on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Pine Ridge Farm, 9313 Blue Ball Road, Stewartstown.

A cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets include a cash bar, silent auction, dinner by Tasteful Occasions and the performance.

Tickets are $75. All proceeds benefit H.O.P.E. (Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support). For tickets, call 717-227-2824.

The Cultural Alliance of York County presents Going Platinum, Nov. 16. (Photo: submitted)

Cultural Alliance

Going Platinum

The Cultural Alliance of York County will host a one-night only dueling pianos spectacle on Saturday, Nov. 16, to celebrate the alliance’s 20th Anniversary.

The party starts at 7 p.m. at Buchart Horn, 445 W. Philadelphia St. Guests will enjoy exquisite eats, dazzling cocktails, interactive entertainment, an artistic silent auction and more during this speakeasy-themed event. The evening will include some special announcements about what lies ahead for arts and culture in York County.

Tickets are $75. For more information, visit www.culturalyork.org/goingplatinum.

Martin Library

Paint Out

Creative York returns to Martin Library for Paint Out! on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Participants will get a hands-on opportunity to learn beginner techniques in acrylic painting while completing a guided painting of Mary Cassatt’s “Lilacs in a Window.” The cost is $30 per person for the class, which will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the library, 159 E. Market St.

To register, go to Martin Library’s online events calendar at yorklibraries.org/events, email AdultPrograms@yorklibraries.org or call 717-849-6926.

Children's author Lindsey Barrett George will be at Penn State York on Saturday. (Photo: submitted)

Penn State York

Children’s author to meet first graders

Children’s author and illustrator Lindsay Barrett George will be at the Penn State York Conference Center from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, for the Grade One at the Library (GOAL) Celebration.

George will do a drawing demonstration and autograph books for York County first graders who signed up for the GOAL program. The family-friendly event is free to attend and open to the public. Activities include storytelling by Beth Rebert from Fun-In-It Storytelling and face painting by Changing Faces 4 Fun.

George was selected as the first featured author for Pennsylvania’s One Book Every Young Child program in 2006. She is the author of numerous books, including “In the Woods: Who’s Been Here?” “Maggie’s Ball,” “Inside Mouse, Outside Mouse,” “Alfred Digs” and “In the Garden: Who’s Been Here?”

The GOAL celebration is held in conjunction with The Lee R. Glatfelter Library at Penn State York. The event will be held on campus in the Conference Center, 1031 Edgecomb Ave. Questions can be directed to York County Libraries Youth Services Program Manager Lisa Schmittle at 717-849-6964.

Sweet Willows will be part of Flavors of York on Nov. 17. (Photo: submitted)

Temple Beth Israel

21 restaurants at Flavors of York

Twenty-one restaurants and vendors are participating in Flavors of York on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Wyndham Garden, 2000 Loucks Road.

Ranging from American to Italian to Viet Thai to Spanish to vegan food, the adult-only evening of food tasting and beverage sampling will please any palate.

The event runs 6-8:30 p.m. and is sponsored by Temple Beth Israel to benefit the Temple and its ongoing Doing Good for Goode partnership with Alexander D. Goode School in the York City School District.

Tickets are $40 a person and are available on-line at www.flavorsofyork.com or from any Temple Beth Israel Board member.

Music for the evening will be provided by the local jazz band Five/Four, and the emcee will be Adam McAllister and Rob Myers of McAllister and Myers.

