Stewartstown

Watercolor painting classes

The Stewartstown Senior Center will host watercolor painting classes, Nov. 19-Jan. 14 at the center, 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown.

Beginner class will be held 9:15-11:15 a.m., and intermediate class will be held 12:30-2:30 p.m. each Tuesday for eight weeks.

York County artist Nancy Wiseman will be the instructor. The cost is $80, payable at the first class, and all supplies will be provided except a pencil and a sketch pad.

To register, call 717-993-3488 or 717-244-9561 by Thursday, Nov. 14. You don’t have to be a member of the center or even a senior to take the class. Lunch will be available for those 60 and older.

Mason-Dixon Library

Annual fund drive going on

The Mason-Dixon Public Library is conducting its annual fund drive for residents and businesses. All contributions received from the campaign go directly to support programs that benefit people throughout the communities as well as maintaining the facility in Stewartstown.

Last year, members of the communities visited the library 57,183 times to participate in hundreds of programs and to access materials and services. Additionally, many folks used the Library System’s E-Books and Hoopla streaming services. Mason-Dixon has added many contemporary programs, including STEM activities, exhibits by local artists and musical performances, a fiber arts group and more.

The Mason-Dixon Public Library is located at 250 Bailey Drive in Stewartstown. Contributions can be mailed or dropped off to this address.

For more information about the Library and events, visit www.yorklibraries.org/mason-dixon or call the library at 717-993-2404.

Stewartstown

Flu shots offered

The Stewartstown Senior Center will offer flu shots on Friday, Nov. 15, to those who have not received the vaccine this season.

Weis Pharmacy will be administering the flu shots. If you have not received a shot and would like to get one, call the center at 717-993-3488. Bring your insurance information with you.

The center is located at 26 S. Main St. in Stewartstown, at the Stewartstown United Methodist Church.

York College

Women in the music industry

York College will present a panel discussion on women in the music industry at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in DeMeester Recital Hall, Wolf Hall. The event is open to the public free of charge.

The panel will include Dorothy Carvello, the first female artists and repertoire (A&R) executive at Atlantic Records; Rachel Pfennig Hales, client and community development manager, Rock Lititz; York College graduate Katie Robinette, founding partner, Robin-Banks Entertainment; and sampling and rights expert Deborah Mannis Gardner, who has worked with Drake, Jay-Z, Rihanna and Beyoncé.

Cross Keys Village

Ohana Ukelele Ensemble

The Ohana Ukulele Ensemble will perform on Friday, Nov. 15, at Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community.

The free, public event will be held in Nicarry Meetinghouse beginning at 2 p.m. Seating for the performance is limited and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The unique Gettysburg-based ensemble returns to Nicarry after well-received appearances in the past.

Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 94. Nicarry Meetinghouse is best accessed via the Route 30 entrance, which is at the northwest corner of the campus. Directional signage is available at other entrances. Ample free parking is available.

