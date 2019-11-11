Texas A&M professor Gregory Pappas will speak Thursday at York College. (Photo: submitted)

York College

A different look at injustice

York College will host a talk by a Texas A&M philosophy professor who argues that injustices should be approached in the same way as illnesses at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in Weinstock Lecture Hall, Willman Business Center.

The talk by Gregory Pappas, "An Inter-American Approach to the Problems of Injustice," is open to the public free of charge.

Like cancer, injustice is complex, caused and affected by multiple environmental factors and conditions and tends to stay hidden even as it evolves, according to Pappas. This calls for a very rich and demanding view of the sort of character of the inquirers, their interaction and the disciplines that are needed to ameliorate injustices.

Pappas will propose ideas about how to begin and approach conversations about injustice, discuss what counts as “experiential resources” and offer general principles and virtues needed for effective academic research.

Cross Keys Village

Free memory screening

Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community will offer a free, confidential memory screening for anyone concerned about potential memory loss on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The screenings will take place from 9 a.m to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Memory Care Suite, located in Mission Point.

The simple, question and answer test is designed to gauge memory, thinking and language skills. Screenings are administered by qualified health care professionals and will take 10 to 30 minutes to complete. The tests are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s National Memory Screenings Program.

Pre-registration is required. Call 717-624-5474 to reserve a time spot.

Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 94.

Stewartstown

Watercolor painting classes

The Stewartstown Senior Center will host watercolor painting classes, Nov. 19-Jan. 14 at the center, 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown.

Beginner class will be held 9:15-11:15 a.m., and intermediate class will be held 12:30-2:30 p.m. each Tuesday for eight weeks.

York County artist Nancy Wiseman will be the instructor. The cost is $80, payable at the first class, and all supplies will be provided except a pencil and a sketch pad.

To register, call 717-993-3488 or 717-244-9561 by Thursday, Nov. 14. You don’t have to be a member of the center or even a senior to take the class. Lunch will be available for those 60 and older.

