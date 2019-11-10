Buy Photo Olivia George, 5 of Springettsbury, flies her kite at Samuel S. Lewis State Park, Sunday Feb. 28, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Sam Lewis State Park

Meeting about state parks survey

Sam Lewis State Park will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, to discuss the findings of a preliminary report on the future of Pennsylvania’s state parks.

The meeting will be held in the library at Eastern York Senior High School, 720 Cool Creek Road.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently released a preliminary report gleaned from results of an extensive two-year survey seeking public input on the future of Pennsylvanian’s state parks.

The Bureau of State Parks’ website now features downloadable information detailing survey findings and includes a public comment tool to address recommendations suggested as a result of this input. Also, in a continuing attempt to gain public feedback, parks across the state are scheduling public meetings.

YMCA

Registration open for youth programs

The YMCA of York and York County is accepting registrations for its winter/spring youth programs at all four YMCA branches.

Programs are available for youth ages 4 and up. Each local YMCA branch has various programs offered for those who are on a family membership plan at a discounted rate. Nonmembers also can enroll with a higher program fee. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

Some of the programs offered are: winter co-ed youth basketball league for ages 4-11; basketball skills training, ages 8-11; youth indoor soccer league, ages 4-11; Nerf tag, ages 6-11; youth flag football league, ages 6-8; tee ball, ages 4-8; girls volleyball, ages 11-18; and preschool Intro to Sports classes, ages 3-5.

For more information on programs,, visit http://yorkcoymca.org or contact your local YMCA branch. To register for a program or league, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/yorkcoymca/Home.

Stewartstown

AARP refresher mature driver safety class

The Stewartstown Area Senior Center will offer a four-hour refresher mature driver safety class through AARP.

The class will be held 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the center, located in the Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St.

The course will fulfill requirements for a continuing insurance discount from any auto insurer doing business in Pennsylvania for anyone who has already taken the eight-hour course. All participants must bring evidence of previous course completion to receive a certificate.

Cost of the course is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Payment is due upon registration with checks made payable to AARP.

Register by Wednesday, Nov. 13, by calling the center at 717-993-3488.

Texas A&M professor Gregory Pappas will speak Thursday at York College. (Photo: submitted)

York College

A different look at injustice

York College will host a talk by a Texas A&M philosophy professor who argues that injustices should be approached in the same way as illnesses at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in Weinstock Lecture Hall, Willman Business Center.

The talk by Gregory Pappas, "An Inter-American Approach to the Problems of Injustice," is open to the public free of charge.

Like cancer, injustice is complex, caused and affected by multiple environmental factors and conditions and tends to stay hidden even as it evolves, according to Pappas. This calls for a very rich and demanding view of the sort of character of the inquirers, their interaction and the disciplines that are needed to ameliorate injustices.

Pappas will propose ideas about how to begin and approach conversations about injustice, discuss what counts as “experiential resources” and offer general principles and virtues needed for effective academic research.

Cross Keys Village

Free memory screening

Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community will offer a free, confidential memory screening for anyone concerned about potential memory loss on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The screenings will take place from 9 a.m to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Memory Care Suite, located in Mission Point.

The simple, question and answer test is designed to gauge memory, thinking and language skills. Screenings are administered by qualified health care professionals and will take 10 to 30 minutes to complete. The tests are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s National Memory Screenings Program.

Pre-registration is required. Call 717-624-5474 to reserve a time spot.

Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 94.

