Stewartstown

Concert for veterans

The Stewartstown Senior Center will honor local veterans with a concert by New Song at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, followed by a luncheon prepared by seniors.

All veterans are invited. Call the center at 717-993-3488 by Tuesday, Nov. 5, to make a reservation for lunch.

The senior center is located in the Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St.

Make-A-Wish

Cheers for Wishes

Make-A-Wish invites the community to come together, raise a glass and give cheers to life-changing wishes at Cheers for Wishes, an event hosted by the York Regional Office and benefiting local wish kids with critical illnesses.

The tasting event will take place 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Out Door Country Club, 1157 Detwiler Drive.

The cost to register is $50 and includes tasting selections of wine, craft beer and spirits.

The event will also feature heavy hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, chance raffle and mystery wine sale. Andrea Michaels from WPMT FOX43 will serve as the special guest emcee.

To register, visit http://cheers-for-wishes.eventbrite.com or call the Make-A-Wish office at 717-757-9474.

Glen Rock

Dixie Melody Boys concert

New Hope Fissels United Church of Christ will host a concert by the Dixie Melody Boys, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the church, 3426 Fissel’s Church Road, Glen Rock.

Refreshments will be provided, and an offering will be taken.

Call the church office for more information, 717-235-2033.

J. Donald Dumpson will present "Songs Borne of the African Diaspora" on Friday, Nov. 8, at York College. (Photo: submitted)

York College

‘Songs Borne of the African Diaspora’

Philadelphia musician and educator J. Donald Dumpson will lead an exploration into the complex issues surrounding the performance of music of the Black American Experience on Friday, Nov. 8, at York College's DeMeester Recital Hall, Wolf Hall.

Dumpson will demonstrate the unique sound spectrum and vocal styles of this music through his work with the York College Chorale and Chamber Singers.

"Songs Borne of the African Diaspora: African-American Spirituals from the Slave Ship to the Concert Stage" begins at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public free of charge.

Dumpson has devoted his life to arts ministry, education and performance. He has more than 40 years of experience as a conductor/keyboardist, music minister and events producer. He is president and CEO of Diverse Arts Solutions and the founding director of the Westminster Choir College Jubilee Singers and the Philadelphia Heritage Chorale.

Orendorf Elementary

Lego bingo for field trips

The Orendorf Elementary School PTO will be hosting a Lego bingo fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 8, in the gymnasium at the school, 101 S. Hartman St. in Manchester.

The bingo will begin at 6 p.m. Doors to the school will open at 5 p.m., and food will be available for purchase.

For a cost of $15 per ticket, each participant will be able to play 20 games of bingo. Extra cards, raffles tickets and special games will also be available for purchase. Hundreds of Lego books will be given away as door prizes throughout the night.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Heather Goebeler, PTO president, at 717-424-0115 or by emailing her at goebelerh@yahoo.com. All proceeds from this event will be used to help pay for this year’s field trips.

Dover

Meat drawing at fire company

Union Fire and Hose Co. No. 1 of Dover will hold a meat drawing on Friday, Nov. 8, at the station, 30 E. Canal St.

Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the raffles start at 7 p.m. Meat prizes are from Weaver's of Wellsville. Other games of chance will also be available.

The company’s service project is to donate toys for needy families in the area.

For more information, call Elaine, 717-292-1392, or Cathy, 717-873-0385. The next meat drawing will be held Friday, Jan. 10.

Martin Library

Basic computer skills class

Martin Library will hold “TechTime Power Session: Basic Computer Skills,” 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

The class is ideal for those who have never used a computer or are having trouble. The session covers basic skills for navigating the computer and internet searching.

The programs will be held at the library, 159 E. Market St. Interested individuals can register on Martin Library’s online events calendar at yorklibraries.org/events, by emailing AdultPrograms@yorklibraries.org or by calling 717-849-6926.

