Salem UCC

Family movie night

Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin St. in Jacobus, is hosting a free family movie night on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The movie to be shown is "Fireproof."

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with a light meal served in the fellowship room. The movie will begin at 7 p.m.

The South Central Pennsylvania Genealogical Society will hear a presentation on DNA testing on Sunday. (Photo: Sue Ogrocki / AP)

For more information, contact the church at 717-428-2443.

Genealogical Society

DNA testing in genealogical research

DNA testing will be the subject of the presentation during the next meeting of the South Central Pennsylvania Genealogical Society on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The group will have a business meeting at 2:15 p.m., followed by the presentation at 2:30 p.m. at the York County History Center, 250 E. Market St.

This presentation will examine the use of the three commercially available DNA tests: mitochondrial DNA, Y-DNA and autosomal DNA, and how these tests can answer genealogical questions and be used to find or confirm information on hard to find ancestors.

The presenter is Richard K. Konkel, president of the society. Konkel has been actively involved in genealogical research for over 35 years. He is an attorney at the CGA Law Firm in York.

Dover

Designer bag bingo

Union Fire and Hose Co No. 1, 30 E. Canal St., Dover, is holding a designer bag bingo on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the station.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the games begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance for 24 games of bingo and $25 for tickets at the door. Bags are from Coach, Dooney and Bourke, Kate Spade and Michael Kors.

Raffles and special games will also be played, and refreshments will be available to purchase. You must have a ticket to enter and play bingo.

For tickets, call Cathy at 717-873-0385. Limited tickets available at the door.

Stewartstown

Learn about Medicare open enrollment

A representative from the York County Area Agency on Aging Apprise group will discuss Medicare plans and open enrollment at the Stewartstown Senior Center.

The representative will be at the center from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

For more information, call 717-993-3488. The senior center is located in the Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown.

Shrewsbury

Veterans Service

Southern Community Services’ annual Veterans Service event will be held 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the gymnasium of the Southern Branch YMCA, 100 Constitution Ave., Shrewsbury.

Members of the community are invited to attend this free event that includes the presenting of colors by the Glen Rock American Legion. Veteran Service Officers Matt Gebel and Doug Etters will be presenting and taking questions regarding VA benefits. Breakfast will be served by Living Hope Church.

For more information, call the Southern Branch YMCA at 717-235-0446.

