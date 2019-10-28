Our community 10/29
Penn Market
Fall Fest
Penn Market will host a Fall Fest event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the market, 380 W. Market St.
This free event will feature pumpkin painting, face painting, arts and crafts, henna tattoos, recipe contests and apple cider samples. Local vendors will offer seasonal produce and freshly prepared meals.
For more information, contact Joe Kirkenir at kirkenir@gmail.com or 609-947-0171.
Astronomical Society
Planetarium shows
One Saturday each month, the York County Astronomical Society offers afternoon programs for young children and families and evening programs for teens and adults at the York Learning Center Planetarium, 301 E. Sixth Ave.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, the shows featured are “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure” and “Rusty Rocket’s Last Blast” for children and “Hot and Energetic Universe” and “The Planets” for teens and adults.
Showtimes are: 2 p.m., “One World, One Sky”; 2:40 p.m., “StarWatch”; 3:20 p.m., “Rusty Rocket’s Last Blast”; 7 p.m., “Hot and Energetic Universe”; 7:40 p.m., “StarWatch”; and 8:20 p.m., “The Planets.”
Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for children and seniors. Admission to any second or third show is $1 each. Cash and most credit and debit cards are accepted. Private shows reservations are available.
For more information, go to AstroYork.com.
Heidelberg UCC
World Community Day
World Community Day will take place Saturday, Nov. 2, at Heidelberg United Church of Christ, 47 W. Philadelphia St.
Registration and pastries will begin at 8:45 a.m., followed at 9:15 a.m. by the program "The Time is Now! Resolve to Love."
Single-size blankets and sheets will be collected for LifePath Residential Facilities, and an offering will be taken for Church Women United.
RSVP for the meal by contacting Vice President Judith Grove at judygrove@verizon.net or 717-741-4366.
