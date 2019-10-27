CLOSE The 2018 Festival of Trees is on display at Goodridge Freedom Center. York Dispatch

Stewartstown

Library to hold book sale

The Mason-Dixon Public Library in Stewartstown will be holding its Fall into a Book Sale event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov 2.

Folks of all ages are welcome to come into the library to browse and pick up some low-cost and interesting books for the fall reading season.

The library is located at 250 Bailey Drive in Stewartstown. For more information, visit www.yorklibraries.org/mason-dixon or call 717-993-2404.

Nixon County Park

Nature Play drop-in programs

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation will host Nature Play drop-in programs for kids on the first four Fridays and Saturdays in November at the Nixon County Park nature center.

The program will run 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-23. Families can drop in at any time during the program and stay for as long as they like.

Children can dress up, use puppets, touch and feel natural objects, explore with short scavenger hunts and be creative. Various play stations will be set up inside the nature center to explore.

There is no fee, and no registration is required.

For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

Goodridge Freedom Center

Festival of Trees

On Friday, Nov. 1, the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum will host its 4th Annual Festival of Trees event at the center, 123 E. Philadelphia St. as part of Downtown York’s monthly First Friday event.

From 4 to 8 p.m., the public is invited to view more than a dozen “beauty-themed” trees on display throughout the museum and participate in self-guided tours, including the site of an actual hiding place on the Underground Railroad and the 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio.

Admission is $1 for students and seniors and $3 for adults. The Festival of Trees will also be open for viewing 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays in November and December.

Questions about this event can be directed to Goodridge Freedom Center Manager Kelly Summerford at ksummerford@crispusattucks.org or at 717-650-1998.

Red Lion Zion UMC

Fall Fling

Red Lion Zion United Methodist Church, 1155 Felton Road, Red Lion, invites the public to attend the annual Fall Fling, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

Highlights include homemade soups, crab cakes, sandwiches and more (eat-in or carryout), as well as baked goods, arts and crafts, a huge indoor yard sale and Book Nook.

The Peters’ homemade canned pickled beets and sauerkraut will be available for purchase, as will frozen crab cakes.

More information is available online at redlionzion.com or call 717-244-2585.

Glen Rock

Free roast beef dinner

Immanuel United Methodist Church will sponsor a free roast beef dinner, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

The dinner will be held at The Well, 32 Water St., Glen Rock.

The meal includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, corn and homemade desserts.

For more information, call the church, 717-235-1915.

Martin Library

Learn about making comics

York College Assistant English Professor Travis Kurowski will lead “An Amateur’s Guide to Comic Making,” 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St.

The free session will teach the foundation for writing and creating comics. Participants will learn about storyline, layout and how to move ideas to pen and paper.

Interested individuals can register on Martin Library’s online events calendar at yorklibraries.org/events, by emailing AdultPrograms@yorklibraries.org or by calling 717-849-6926.

St. John Lutheran

Wrestling benefit

St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Ave, will join Susquehanna Wrestling Organization (sWo) and WWWA to hold a benefit show on Saturday, Nov. 2, for the church’s Backpack Ministry, which provides food for needy children.

The wrestlers and staff of sWo will be joined by Impact's Moose and by wrestler Alex Zayne.

Doors at St. John Gymnasium will open at 5:30 p.m. for a meet and greet time until 6:30 p.m. Bell time is 6:30 p.m. Merchandise, autographs and photographs will all be available.

Tickets are $13 for the front row (call 717-881-2600 to reserve front-row seats) and $10 for general admission.

For more information, go to www.stjohnyorkpa.com or call 607-287-5820.

