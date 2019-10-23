Notaries

Seminars coming up

The Pennsylvania Association of Notaries will hold several educational seminars this month for York County notaries.

PAN’s First Time Notary Seminar, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 29, is state-approved and fulfills the three-hour mandatory education provision for new notaries.

The Everyday Notary Challenges Seminar, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, is offered in conjunction with the First Time Notary Seminar and covers problem documents, wills, powers of attorney and mortgages. The cost for each seminar is $69.

The Notary Reappointment Seminar, 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 30, fulfills the state’s educational requirement for reappointed notaries. It covers all the new aspects of the Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts (RULONA),including the notary appointment process, identifying your customers, changes in notary equipment and the new notary act – witnessing or attesting a signature. The cost for the seminar is $69.

The seminars will be held at the Wyndham Garden York, 2000 Loucks Road. Pre-registration is recommended.

For more information, call PAN at 800-944-8790 or visit www.notary.org/Education. You can access PAN’s Facebook and Twitter pages via the blog at http://blog.notary.org.

Royer's Flowers & Gifts will continue its tradition of collecting holiday cards and coloring pages for service members and veterans this November. The cards will be given to the Red Cross for the Holidays for Heroes program. (Photo: Submitted)

Royer’s

Holiday cards for service members

Royer’s Flowers & Gifts is collecting holiday cards and coloring pages for service members and veterans throughout November in each of its stores.

Royer’s will present the collected items to the American Red Cross “Holidays for Heroes” program.

Cards and coloring pages may be dropped off at any Royer’s store during normal business hours. Free coloring pages can be downloaded at royers.com/heroes.

The Red Cross offers these guidelines for preparing cards:

Use generic salutations: “Dear Service Member” or “Dear Veteran”

Be thoughtful with messages, expressing reasons why you are thankful for the service members/veterans; if you have a personal connection, such as a family member who served, consider adding that

Try not to be overtly religious, but messages such as “Merry Christmas” or “God Bless You” are acceptable

Do not include inserts such as glitter, photos or business cards

Do not include personal information such as a telephone number, address or email

Sign your name

York Catholic

A Night at the Races

York Catholic's Athletic Booster Club will host A Night at the Races on Saturday, Nov. 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and race post time is 6:15 p.m.

The event includes eight simulcast horse races, silent auction, raffles, rip tickets and all-you-can-eat food and beverages with catering by Mission BBQ for $25.

Tickets are on sale through Friday, Nov. 1, at www.yorkcatholic.org. Dress is casual. This event is for ages 21+.

