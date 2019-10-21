Spry Church

Trunk or treat

The annual Spry Church Trunk or Treat night will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the church, 50 School St.

Children are encouraged to come dressed up to collect candy, and adults can register to decorate the trunk of your car and hand out candy. There will be non-food treats offered to those with food allergies.

Free hot chocolate and cider, bonfire, s'mores and much more will be offered. Everyone is invited to participate in this spooktacular fun evening.

Call 717-741-1429 or visit office@sprychurch.com for more information.

Glen Rock

Taste of the Valley

The Arthur Hufnagel Public Library is hosting Taste of the Valley, its main fundraiser of the year, on Friday, Oct. 25.

Taste of the Valley will kick off at 6 p.m. at the library, 32 Main St. E., with a scavenger hunt and complimentary champagne.

At 7 p.m., the festivities will move just down the street to the Glen Rock Mill Inn, 50 Water St., for hors d’oeuvres and food stations; two free glasses of local wines, craft beer or non-alcoholic beverages; cash bar; desserts; jazz band; and silent auction of themed gift baskets. Attendees will be able to tour the inn, including guest rooms and suites.

Taste of the Valley tickets are $45 each or $80 for two and may be purchased in person at the library and the Glen Rock Mill Inn. They can also be purchased with a credit card by calling the library at 717-235-1127 or online at www.yorklibraries.org/taste-of-the-valley-2019.

For more information, call 717-235-1127 or visit www.yorklibraries.org/glen-rock-hufnagel/.

New Song Community Choir will perform Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church. (Photo: submitted)

Stewartstown

New Song concert

Friendship Baptist Church will host a concert featuring the New Song Community Choir at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the church, 14874 Winterstown Road, Stewartstown. The public is invited to attend.

The concert will be held in the sanctuary of the church. There is no admission charge; a freewill offering will be received which will further the ministries of the New Song choir.

The New Song Community Choir is made up of 45 adults from 20 different churches in the southern York County area. They present programs of gospel music and patriotic music as well as Christmas programs.

For more information, call 717-993-6694 or 717-993-3165.

Martin Library

Understanding food labels

Nutritionist Barbara Goll will present “The New Food Nutrition Labels — Food Marketing and Deceptive Tricks” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St.

Goll will help attendees understand the new food labels and spot false or misleading claims that are often used to market products in the grocery stores. Goll serves as a nutritionist and community education liaison for Homeland at Home.

Register by going to Martin Library’s online events calendar at yorklibraries.org/events, by emailing AdultPrograms@yorklibraries.org or by calling 717-849-6926.

