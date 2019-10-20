Bar Association

Access to justice

The York County Bar Foundation will host its York County Access to Justice Community Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The summit is a free event that will provide attendees with details on programs available to York County residents seeking access to legal services.

Judge Craig T. Trebilcock will provide an overview of a new initiative, Community Action for Recovery and Diversion, that is designed to tackle systemic change in York County for those who are involved with the justice system.

The summit will be held Wednesday at Wyndham Gardens York, 2000 Loucks Road. It begins with registration and complimentary breakfast at 8 a.m., and the program is scheduled to run from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Registration is required. To register, contact Janelle Black via email janelle.black@yorkbar.com.

Ed Luce will speak Thursday at York College. (Photo: submitted)

York College

Graphic novelist to speak

York College will host an exhibit by graphic novelist Ed Luce, creator of the comic book series "Wuvable Oaf," from Oct. 24 to Nov. 22 in Brossman Gallery, Evelyn and Earle Wolf Hall.

Luce will present "Ten Years of 'Wuvable Oaf'" at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in DeMeester Recital Hall, Wolf Hall. Both events are open to the public free of charge.

"Wuvable Oaf" is an indie comic book about big, scary, hairy dudes, people who love them ... and cats. Luce has used the characters to explore across a multitude of mediums – modern dating, heavy metal, fashion, pro wrestling, futuristic dystopias and body image.

Reservations

Marine Corps Birthday Ball

Reservations are now being accepted for the 2019 U.S. Marine Corps Birthday Ball.

The annual event, sponsored by the First Capitol Detachment of the Marine Corps League, is set for Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Crystal Ballroom at Wyndham Garden-York, 2000 Loucks Road. The event includes a sit-down dinner, birthday cake with a formal cake-cutting ceremony and more. The featured speaker for the event will be Lt. Col. Joseph Innerst.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., and ceremonies will begin at 6 p.m.

Reservations are $45 per person (students $30) and are due by Friday, Oct. 25. Reservation forms may be requested at mcl521.yorkpa@gmail.com or 717-659-4630.

One Book, One Community

2020 selection made

Representatives from libraries announced that “Heartland” by Sarah Smarsh will be the 2020 One Book, One Community: Our Region Reads! Selection.

The public was asked to help choose a book from a narrowed-down list that they would like to read and discuss with the community, and the vote took place in August.

This year’s OBOC regional campaign represents collaboration between 40 libraries in York, Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties and their community partners.

Everyone is welcome to read and discuss the book. Reading Group Guide and related materials will be listed online beginning in January 2020.

Reading campaign organizers encourage residents to read the book during January in preparation to attend free programs and discussions that will be held at public libraries beginning in February, which is both Library Lovers’ Month and Book Lovers’ Month.

Participating libraries will stock copies of the book that can be borrowed free of charge beginning in January. Books will also be available for purchase at area Giant Food Stores and at local booksellers. Program schedules for book discussion groups, author lectures and other innovative activities will be available at all participating public libraries and throughout the community. Most programming is free of charge.

Details will be announced on the One Book website, www.oboc.org.

