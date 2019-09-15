Buy Photo Oskar Buttiens, 3, hands his mother Sarah, of Shrewsbury Township, a crayon he received during the Safe Kids York County child seat safety check as Alice Price of WellSpan Health checks the fit of his car seat at the Kohl's parking lot in Springettsbury Township Thursday, July 12, 2018. The Safe Kids Buckle Up team included representatives from the Center for Traffic Safety, WellSpan Health, Springettsbury Township Police, York Area United Fire and Rescue and Pennsylvania State Police. Car seat safety checks in your area can be found by calling Safe Kids York County at 888-232-SAFE (7233). Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Child Passenger Safety Week

Free car seat checkups

As part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs Sunday through Saturday, Sept. 15-21, the Center for Traffic Safety, Safe Kids York County and several local law enforcement agencies will conduct four free car seat checkup events.

The checkups will be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointments necessary.

Here are the times and locations:

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Barracks, 101 N. Main St., Loganville

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 4-7 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, 50 Newberry Parkway, Etters

Friday, Sept. 20, 3-6 p.m., Lehman Volvo, 950 N. Hills Road

Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-noon, Thornton Chevrolet, 180 S. Main St., Manchester

This year’s theme, “Click it Tight. It is Worth Their Life to do it Right,” highlights the need for all children to buckle up using the right car seat, booster seat or seat belt every time they travel. Motor vehicle crashes remains the leading killer of children. Using a car seat that is age and size-appropriate is the best way to keep a child safe.

In Pennsylvania, the driver is responsible for securing children in the appropriate child restraint system. Children under the age of 2 must be secured in a rear-facing car seat, and children under the age of 4 must be restrained in an approved child safety seat. Children must ride in a booster seat until they turn 8.

If you are unable to afford a car seat, call 1-800-CAR-BELT or visit www.pakidstravelsafe.org to find the nearest car seat loan program. For more information on how to keep passengers safe, call Safe Kids York County at 1-888-232-7233 or the Center for Traffic Safety at 717-840-2330 or 1-800-955-7233.

Community REACH

Dessert and Details

Community REACH will host Dessert and Details, an open house to introduce their new educational programs, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Community REACH, located in the Ruthann Young Center at 15 First Ave., Red Lion.

Attendees will be able to talk to companies and individuals that have partnered with Community REACH to provide free classes for guests in the Dallastown, Eastern York and Red Lion Area School Districts. Tours of the facility will be also be available. Desserts were donated by Sugar Rose Bakery.

Examples of classes offered are Managing My Money, Food and Nutrition, Naturalization & Citizenship, GED, Credit Health Check, Employment Skills and Computers & Technology for Beginners.

All are welcome to learn about the upcoming classes as Community REACH (Resourcing, Educating, Advocating, Connecting, Helping) expands their reach into surrounding areas through providing education and resources for all. Additional class information can be found the Education tab at www.commreach.org

Community REACH was established in 1974 to provide basic items and programs of support including a choice food pantry, school supplies, cold weather gear, kids backpack program, holiday giving and more. The role of staff and volunteers is to resource, educate, advocate, connect and assist their guests and the community.

Stewartstown

Breakfast at the senior center

The Stewartstown Senior Center will hold a public breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the center, 26 S. Main St., in Stewartstown United Methodist Church.

The breakfast will include pancakes, chipped beef, home fries, scrambled eggs, breakfast casserole, toast, juice, coffee or tea for $7.

For more information, call the center at 717-993-3488. All proceeds benefit the senior center.

