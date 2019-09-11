York Heart Walk is Sunday. (Photo: submitted)

Heart Association

2019 York Heart Walk

The American Heart Association invites workplaces, friends and families from across York County to join the 2019 York Heart Walk on Sunday, Sept. 15, at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

The event begins at 9 a.m., and the walk will step off at 10:30 a.m.

Activities will include free CPR demonstrations and blood pressure screenings, healthy snacks and kids activities. The main event is the 1-mile or 3-mile walk around John Rudy County Park. Well-behaved, leashed dogs can join their humans for the walk.

Organizers have set a goal to raise $100,000 from the Heart Walk to support the American Heart Association. Walkers who raise a minimum of $100 will receive a Heart Walk T-shirt and the opportunity to earn additional prizes.

For more information about the York Heart Walk or to sign up to participate, visit www.heart.org/yorkwalk or call 717-495-4691.

St. John Lutheran

GriefShare to begin

St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Ave., will begin a new GriefShare Cycle next week.

Sessions will be held 7-8:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, and 1:30-3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the Fellowship Hall, participants should enter at door 1.

Each session in the cycle includes a video presentation and a group discussion. A workbook that reinforces the weekly classes is included with a suggested donation of $15 for the book.

Grieving individuals are welcome to come at any time but are encouraged to attend this first session on Monday evening or Tuesday afternoon. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Denise Wright, director of spiritual growth, at 717-840-0382, or visit www.stjohnyorkpa.com.

Diakon

Learn about foster care, adoption

A free informational session to learn more about providing child foster care and adoption will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, 836 S. George St.

Diakon Adoption & Foster Care staff will explain foster parenting as well as the processes involved in adopting a child. Attendees also will learn about children available for adoption as well as foster care, foster-to-adopt and medically fragile foster care.

People interested in attending the session should call 717-845-9113.

Jefferson AARP

Anniversary celebration

The Jefferson AARP No. 3699 will be celebrating its 35th anniversary at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Jefferson Fire Hall, 31 Berlin St.

All former members and prospective members are invited. Denny Kopp will provide entertainment.

For reservations, call 717-225-4497.

York Catholic

Future students invited

Students in grades one through six are invited to Futures Games at York Catholic.

Students will be able to spend time with the varsity players and coaches, listen to the coach’s pregame instruction, participate in team prayer, sit together to cheer on the team and pose with the team for a picture.

Times and dates for Futures Games are:

Boys Soccer: Wednesday, Sept. 18, arrive by 5:15 p.m. Meet at the stadium concession stand.

Football: Friday, Sept. 20, arrive by 6:15 p.m. Meet at the stadium concession stand.

Cheerleading: Friday, Sept. 20, arrive by 6:45 p.m. Meet at the stadium under the press box.

Marching Band: Friday, Sept. 20, arrive by 5:30 p.m. Meet in the Band Room at the back of the school.

Girls Soccer: Tuesday, Sept. 24, arrive by 5:15 p.m. Meet at the stadium concession stand.

Volleyball: Tuesday, Oct. 1, arrive by 6:30 p.m. Meet in the gymnasium.

For more information, contact Dustin Boeckel, Futures events coordinator, at dboeckel@yorkcatholic.org.

