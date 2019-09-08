. (Photo: .)

SCORE

Small Business Success Breakfast

The Sixth Annual Susquehanna SCORE Small Business Success Breakfast is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 13, at the Wyndham Garden York.

The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. and will celebrate York’s small business community.

Leaders will be chef Liza Naylor, of Locally Seasoned; Layla Pomper, owner of InkBale; Cynthia Garry, developer of ScratchnAll; and artist Peter Danko.

Pre-registration is required by contacting Casey Nixon at CNixon@YCEAPA.org or 717.718.7851. There is a York County Economic Alliance member rate of $35/person, nonmember rate of $45/person, and tables of eght are available for $240.

New Cumberland

Ole Towne Association to meet

The New Cumberland Olde Towne Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the American Legion Post 143, 214 Market St, New Cumberland.

The group will get an update on the West Shore Theatre.

The organization is always looking for new members, and the public is invited to attend. Lunch is $10 for guests and $7.50 for members. Membership is $5 a year.

For more information, contact Christine Leukus at 717-319-4421 or cvleukus@aol.com.

Stewartstown

Veteran service officer to visit

A veteran service officer will be at the Stewartstown Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.

All veterans of any age can make an appointment to see the officer. Call the center at 717-993-3488 to schedule an appointment. If you know a veteran, pass on the information about this valuable free service.

The center is located in the Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St.

Cross Keys

Dementia support group

Cross Keys Village is offering an eight-week support group for people living with Alzheimer’s disease or another related dementia and their care partners.

The group will meet for an educational session during the first hour every week and then divide into two groups (one for persons living with the disease and the other for the care partners) during the second hour.

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required.

Meetings are 2-4 p.m. for eight consecutive Thursdays, Sept. 12-Oct. 31, at the York Street Medical Center, 400 York St. Hanover.

For more information about the support group or to register, call Jennifer Holcomb at 717-624-5474 or visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/supportgroup.

