Stewartstown

Mahjong games beginning

The Stewartstown Senior Center will have games of mahjong available at noon on Mondays beginning Sept. 9.

Mahjong is a fast-moving game using tiles to make runs or sets of three, much like rummy. Everyone is welcome to join seniors at the center for lunch before the games start, just call two days in advance to reserve your meal.

The senior center is located at 26 S. Main St, Stewartstown, in the United Methodist Church. For more information or to be assured a place at the table, call 717-993-3488.

York Women’s Association

Kickoff meeting

The York Woman’s Association will gather at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, for a tailgate-themed potluck meal to kick off its club year.

The association, a community service and social organization for York County women, welcomes guests who want to find out more about the club and itsactivities. The dinner will be followed by a business meeting.

The association is an all-volunteer, nonprofit women’s organization that supports the York area community. Examples of the club’s philanthropic activities include volunteering at the York County Food Bank and the York Literacy Council, providing books to local schools and raising funds for charitable organizations. Social activities include a book club, gourmet food luncheons, canasta card evenings and other fun events that provide lasting friendships.

Membership is open to women age 21 and older who reside in or near York County. Meetings take place the first Monday of each month from September through May at Codorus Valley Corporate Center, 105 Leader Heights Road. Enter at the rear of the building.

Contact Peggy at jpmore@comcast.net or Chris at Christina.bertok@dallastown.net for more information, or visit www.yorkwomensassociation.com.

Dover Library

Used book sale begins Tuesday

The Friends of the Dover Community Library will sponsor their annual used book sale the Barn at Brookside Park, 4054 Fox Run Road.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Friends will offer about 8,000 books including adult fiction, romance novels, Christian fiction, young adul, and all kinds of children's books. Many nonfiction books, CDs and DVDs also will be available at a reduced cost.

This is the largest fundraiser of the year, and residents are invited to help the Friends reach their 2019 goal of $42,000 to keep the library open and provide services for the community.

Books will not be accepted during the sale.

For more information, call the library at 717-292-6814.

Twilight meeting

Learn about soil health at a farm

The Penn State Extension plans a twilight meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Bupplynn Farms, 11158 Mount Zion Road, Glen Rock.

Participants will learn about soil health practices employed at the host farm, explore a soil pit in a multi-species cover-cropped field, share ideas about what has and hasn't worked on their own farms and discuss some common soil health misconceptions.

This informal, hands on and discussion-based evening will be capped off with refreshments.

Register online at extension.psu.edu/soil-health-twilight-meeting or by calling 1-877-345-0691. Walk-ins will be accepted, but pre-registration is appreciated. The event is free of charge.

Call Heidi Reed at 717-840-7186 with questions.

Ballroom Dance Week

‘Dancing the Night Away’

"Dancing the Night Away," a dinner dance in celebration of National Ballroom Dance week, will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Valencia Ballroom, 142 N George St. The York, Harrisburg and Lancaster chapters of USA Dance jointly host this annual event for the community.

The event will be from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. and features music by the Dave Winter Group band and DJ Dance Avanti. The cost is $65 for members and $70 for guests.

Reservation deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 10. Registration forms are available online at www.danceinyork.net and on the USA Dance Chapter #3008 - York, Pa. Facebook page. The registration forms along with payment may be sent to the address on the form or brought to one of the upcoming chapter dances.

For more information, call 401-473-9329, 717-471-3082 or 717-225-6433.

