Josh Lucas (left), Chrissy Metz, and Marcel Ruiz star in "Breakthrough." (Photo: Fox 2000 Pictures)

Jacobus

Church to host movie night

Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin St. in Jacobus, is hosting a free movie night on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The movie to be shown is "Breakthrough." The movie is based on the inspirational true story of one mother's unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds. After Joyce Smith's adopted son, John, falls though the ice on a Missouri lake, Joyce refuses to give up on his recovery.

Refreshments will be available at 6 p.m., and the movie will begin at 7 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 717-428-2443.

Stewartstown

Drawing classes

The Stewartstown Senior Center will offer two drawing skills classes beginning Monday, Sept. 9.

A beginner class will start at 9:30 a.m., and a Level 2 class will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the center, 26 S. Main St., in the Stewartstown United Methodist Church.

The beginner students will learn placement on paper, perceiving shapes in objects and space, proportion techniques definition and refining, shading and contrast, perspective and cultivating skills into your own style.

Level 2 students will improve shading techniques, draw things that are textured and work on design, layout and flow of picture.

Those taking the classes will need an artist kneading eraser, clean plastic container to store eraser, 9x12 pad of drawing /sketch pad, artist compass, protractor with swiveling arm at bottom center, 12-inch ruler, artist/sketching pencils including 4H to 6 or 8B pencils and a pad of paper to take notes.

The cost $40 for eight weeks of classes. Students don’t need to be a member of the Senior Center or even a senior. For more information, call 717-993-3488.

Stewartstown

Mahjong games beginning

The Stewartstown Senior Center will have games of mahjong available at noon on Mondays beginning Sept. 9.

Mahjong is a fast-moving game using tiles to make runs or sets of three, much like rummy. Everyone is welcome to join seniors at the center for lunch before the games start, just call two days in advance to reserve your meal.

The senior center is located at 26 S. Main St, Stewartstown, in the United Methodist Church. For more information or to be assured a place at the table, call 717-993-3488.

York Women’s Association

Kickoff meeting

The York Woman’s Association will gather at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, for a tailgate-themed potluck meal to kick off its club year.

The association, a community service and social organization for York County women, welcomes guests who want to find out more about the club and itsactivities. The dinner will be followed by a business meeting.

The association is an all-volunteer, nonprofit women’s organization that supports the York area community. Examples of the club’s philanthropic activities include volunteering at the York County Food Bank and the York Literacy Council, providing books to local schools and raising funds for charitable organizations. Social activities include a book club, gourmet food luncheons, canasta card evenings and other fun events that provide lasting friendships.

Membership is open to women age 21 and older who reside in or near York County. Meetings take place the first Monday of each month from September through May at Codorus Valley Corporate Center, 105 Leader Heights Road. Enter at the rear of the building.

Contact Peggy at jpmore@comcast.net or Chris at Christina.bertok@dallastown.net for more information, or visit www.yorkwomensassociation.com.

Breakfast speakers

Professors to speak on environment

First Presbyterian Church of York is welcoming Greg Foy and Keith Peterman from York College to its Second Saturday Speakers Forum Breakfast, 9 a.m. Sept. 14.

The two scholars will be speaking on the topic of “Environmental Update: Where We Are and Where We Are Going.” Both have recently edited scholarly publications and held presentations concerning climate literacy.

The free event will take place in First Presbyterian Church of York’s Christine Thomas Hall. RSVP by Monday, Sept. 9, by contacting the church at 717-843-8041 or via email at office@fpcyork.org. For more information, go to fpcyork.org or find the church on Facebook.

New Freedom

Free workshops on managing diabetes

The York County Area Agency on Aging is offering free diabetes self-management workshops called “Living Well With Diabetes.”

York County residents 60 and older living with diabetes or pre-diabetes and caregivers age 60 and older caring for someone with diabetes can participate in the workshops.

The interactive program meets once a week for six weeks and will be taught by certified instructors through the agency.

This health promotion program provides tools for managing diabetes, dealing with difficult emotions and breaking the symptom cycle that comes with the disease. The program introduces participants to self-management tools such as healthy eating, monitoring blood sugar and action planning. A companion book, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, 4th Edition,” and an audio relaxation CD will be provided for all participants.

The free workshops will be held 9-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Sept. 10 through Oct. 15, at South Central Senior Center, 150 E. Main St., New Freedom. Pre-registration is required by calling the senior center at 717-235-6060.

St. John Lutheran

Loss of a spouse

St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Ave., will host a loss of a spouse seminar.

This two-hour seminar will provide practical information, hope and comfort and includes refreshments and a take-home booklet and gift bag.

The seminar is offered at two times: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The seminar will be in the church Fellowship Hall; enter the church at Door No. 1. Preregistration is not required. For more information, contact Denise Wright at 717-840-0382 or e-mail denisedsg@comcast.net.

