Plants from the Penn State Master Gardeners garden at the Pleasant Acres Annex will be sold on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Photo: submitted)

Master Gardeners

Plant rescue on Saturday

The Penn State Master Gardeners and others will hold a Native Plant and Yard Sale, 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at the County Annex, 112 Pleasant Acres Rd, York, PA 17402

For decades, the Penn State Master Gardeners’ MAEscapes program has established a native plant garden surrounding the county annex, but the land has been sold and the annex is moving later this year. These beautiful and significant landscapes cannot be reestablished at the new site anytime in the near future, so the Master Gardeners have scheduled a plant rescue to preserve as many plants as possible.

The public will be invited to join the gardeners as they dig plants from the gardens at a cost of $5 per plastic grocery bag. This is a great way to preserve these plants and continue the important work of establishing native landscaping throughout York County, starting with your own property.

The group will also offer many other items for sale, including books, plastic sheet compost bins, craft items, some building materials, shop and outdoor lights, microwave table and more. Some offices within the annex, including the York County Conservation District, may also be participating in the yard sale, offering visitors a chance to "rescue" or purchase office supplies and educational resources that will not be making the move to the new location on Pleasant Valley Road (the former Graham building).

For more details, go to https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/york and York County Conservation District, www.yorkccd.org.

Martin Library

‘Take the Journey’

“Take the Journey,” 2 p.m. Saturday at Martin Library, is all about tea. Join Lisa Baughman as she discusses the history, growing, processing and culture of tea making.

The discussion is on of several adult programs at Martin Library this season. All programs will be held at the library, 159 E. Market St. Interested individuals can register on Martin Library’s online events calendar at yorklibraries.org/events, by emailing AdultPrograms@yorklibraries.org or by calling 717-849-6926.

Sparrow Place

Dress for Freedom

Sparrow Place, a local nonprofit working to provide safe housing and restorative, trauma informed care to female survivors of domestic sex trafficking, will host its second annual Dress for Freedom event, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Grace Church Shrewsbury, 473 Plank Road, New Freedom.

Sparrow Place has been collecting dresses, all seasons, styles, and sizes, from the community, and all will be offered at $15 or less. There will be refreshments and a few surprises as well.

For a preview of the dresses, go to the Facebook page @dressforfreedomofyork. To learn more about the organization or event, visit www.sparrowplace.org, email info@sparrowplace.org or call 717-347-7176.

Astronomical Society

Planetarium programs

The York County Astronomical Society offers Saturday afternoon programs for young children and families and Saturday evening for older family members at the York Learning Center Planetarium, 301 E. Sixth Ave.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the planetarium features a children’s program, “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure,” along with “StarWatch” and “Defying Gravity: It Is Rocket Science!” Shows begin at 2 p.m., 2:40 p.m and 3:20 p.m., respectively.

For older family members, featured shows are “Chasing the Ghost Particle,” along with “SkyWatch” and “Phantom of the Universe.” Showtimes are 7 p.m., 7:40 p.m. and 8:20 p.m., respectively.

Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for children and seniors. Admission to any second or third show is $1 each. For more information, go to AstroYork.com.

