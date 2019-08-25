Buy Photo Peter Bottros returns to his alma mater Central York High School to perform for the 13th Annual Diversity Celebration, Thursday, April 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Wyndridge Farm

Free tasting event features Peter Bottros

Wyndridge Farm will hold a craft beverage release party, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Wyndridge Farm, 885 S. Pleasant Ave, Dallastown.

This free, ticketed event is open to the public 21 and older and will include live music by Peter Bottros, area composer and pianist.

Tickets are required and can be secured at wyndridgereleaseparty.eventbrite.com. Guests will sample releases of three seasonal beers and one cider. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

A portion of proceeds will benefit the Shine Music Foundation, an organization that supports music education for York City youth.

Bottros has performed with artists including Wyclef Jean, members of The Roots and Emmy award winning violinist Damion Escobar.

For more information, call 717.244.9900.

YMCA

Youth programs begin in September

The YMCA of York and York County is accepting registrations for fall/winter youth programs at all four YMCA branches.

Youth programs are for youth ages 4 through 14. Each local YMCA branch has various programs offered for those who are on a family membership plan at a discounted rate. Nonmembers are can enroll at a different rate. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

Some of the programs offered for the youth are: youth basketball (League for ages 4-11, group basketball training); youth soccer league (indoor/outdoor Ages 4-11); Nerf-tag (ages 6-11); dodgeball League (ages 11-15); dance programs (ages 4 and up); girls volleyball (11-18); pickleball (Ages 11-14); and art and creative drawing (Ages 4 and up)

For more information on programs offered for child, visit http://yorkcoymca.org or contact your local YMCA branch. To register for a program or league, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/yorkcoymca/Home.

Southern Branch YMCA

Wellness classes coming up

The YMCA of York and York County’s Southern Branch YMCA, 100 Constitution Ave, Shrewsbury, is starting LiveStrong at the YMCA, 12:30-2 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, and its Diabetes Prevention program, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Both programs are research based and led by trained and certified instructors. All registered participants receive a free six-month membership to the YMCA, giving them access to Y programs, the Wellness Center and group exercise classes.

The Diabetes Prevention program is a one-year program to help individuals reduce their risk of diabetes, and LiveStrong at the YMCA is a 12-week program that supports adult cancer survivors to regain their physical, emotional and spiritual strength.

For more information or to register, contact Tara Neff at tneff@yorkcoymca.org or 717-235-0446 ext. 404.

Stewartstown

Watercolor painting classes

The Stewartstown Senior Center will be sponsoring watercolor painting classes, Tuesdays, Sept. 3-Oct. 22.

A beginner class will run 9:15-11:15 a.m., and an intermediate class will run 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Nancy Wiseman, a well-known York County artist, will instruct the classes.

The cost is $80 for the eight-week class, payable at the first session, with all supplies included except a pencil and sketch pad.

The classes will teach the basics of watercolor techniques and put them to practice in beautiful landscapes. You will learn how to compose a painting and how to paint trees, skies, water, rocks, grasses, etc.

You don’t need to be a member of the senior center or even a senior.

For further information, call 717-993-3488 or 717-244-9561.

The center is located at 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown, in the United Methodist Church.

People to People

European trip planned for 2020

The People to People International Student Travel Program is holding an informational meeting for educational summer travel and learning opportunities on the Eastern Europe Program for students currently in grades 7 – 12.

The trip in the summer of 2020 will visit seven countries in Europe, including Germany, Poland and Finland.

The informational meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at South Western High School, Performance Arts Center, 200 Bowman Road, Hanover. Drive around to the back of the building and follow the signs.

Families will learn about the program and meet the travel leaders. Leaders traveling with the students are local teachers with 26 years experience in taking students abroad. All students who are interested in traveling are invited to attend with their parents. No reservation required.

For more information, contact local leaders Sue and Richard Hollinger at 717-632-7687 or by email at p2psuehollinger@gmail.com.

Stewartstown

Blood drive

As is normal in most years, local blood supplies are running low during the summer vacation period. This is magnified by regular donors being away on vacation combined with higher demand caused by frequent summer vehicle accidents.

The Central Penn Blood Bank is holding a community blood drive at Stewartstown Presbyterian Church to combat this shortage. All Blood types are needed.

The drive is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the church, 14 College Ave., Stewartstown. No appointments are necessary, just walk-in. Donors will need to show a photo ID. Enter through the rear double doors of the Fellowship Hall.

Snacks will be available, and all who attempt to donate will receive a blood drive T-shirt.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2019/08/25/our-community-8-26/2116560001/