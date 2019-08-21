Motivational speaker Shawn Fink will speak at Saturday's meeting of the York County Federation of Democratic Women. (Photo: submitted)

Democratic women

Motivational coach to speak

Motivational coach Shawn Fink will speak at the next meeting of the York County Federation of Democratic Women to kick off the general elecion campaign season.

Fink is a life and wellness coach is the founder of The Abundant Mama Project, an onine community for mothers who want to be more present, peaceful and playful.

The meeting will be held Saturday at New Freedom Restaurant, 17308 Susquehanna Trail South. Networking and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at noon. The meeting is open to the public.

For more information, go to www.yorkdemwomen.org.

Genealogical Society

‘Revolutionary Rarity’

Bart Stump will present “Revolutionary Rarity,” a discussion on continental currency printed in York, during a meeting of the South Central Pennsylvania Genealogical Society, 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the York County History Center, 250 E. Market St.

The program focuses on the $5 million of Continental currency chock full of iconic imagery and thought-provoking mottoes that was printed while the Continental Congress used York as the fledgling nation’s capital for nine months. Heavily counterfeited by the British, the April 1778 Yorktown issue of Continental currency was recalled, and the majority of the bills were destroyed. The surviving bills, due to their rarity, are now some of the most collectible pieces of Continental currency.

The society is an all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to preserving family heritage in York and Adams counties. The group meets each month, and meetings are free and open to the public.

St. John Episcopal

Concert by The Kirk Reese Project

The St. John Concert Series begins its 2019-20 season with the sounds of The Kirk Reese Project, 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the church, 140 N. Beaver St.

The group will be joined by York vocalist Elizabeth Zito for a mix of jazz, blues, classical and world music for the heart and the imagination.

The concert is free, and free parking is available in the lot across the street from the church. For more information, contact the church office at 717-848-1862.

