Civil War Round Table

‘Cloaked in Mystery’

Richard Lewis will present “Cloaked in Mystery: The Curious Case of the Confederate Coat” during the next meeting of the York Civil War Round Table.

The York CWRT meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the York County Heritage Center, 250 E. Market St. The nonprofit organization seeks to preserve and protect the Civil War heritage of York County. Membership is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about the Civil War.

TAFE

Step Back in Time

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) wants to give adults the chance to Step Back in Time with Lady Rochester, Sir Willem and Master Young to Elizabethan England.

Over four evening sessions, adults can create a persona, learn period dialect and vocabulary, sing pub songs, learn historical dances and fence with foam pool noodles. The sessions are 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 29-Sept. 19.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, participants will join the instructors for a day of mirth and merriment at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

Register at www.tafe.org by Thursday, Aug. 22.

Rep. Seth Grove

Summit on economic policy

State Rep. Seth Grove, R-Dover Township, will host a free one-day summit on fiscal and economic policy, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at York College’s Alumni Hall, 441 Country Club Road.

Grove will be joined by other lawmakers and experts from various organizations, think tanks and state government agencies. The speakers will discuss the fiscal state of Pennsylvania, ways to improve budgeting, the pension crisis, government oversight, economic growth and more.

There’s no need to RSVP in advance. To view the agenda or to watch a livestream, go to www.RepGrove.com. For the agenda, click on the “Summer Summit on Fiscal and Economic Policy” in the left menu. The livestream will begin at 9 a.m.

Black Ministers’ Association

Town hall meeting

The Black Ministers’ Association of York will host a "Did You Know?" town hall meeting Thursday, Aug. 22, to discuss issues that our community is talking about. Did you know that the B.M.A. is not only aware, but in many cases actively involved?

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Bible Tabernacle Christian Center, 361 S. Pine St.

All are encouraged to attend.

Buy Photo Pat Tillman, left, of New Freedom, and Jeanne Smith, of Norrisville, Md., examine an award-winning arrangement in the professionals category, created by Cindy Cancilla, of Flowers by Cindy in Glen Rock, during the 67th Annual Shrewsbury Flower Show at Assembly of God in Shrewsbury, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Shrewsbury

Annual flower show is this weekend

The 2019 Shrewsbury Flower Show takes place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24-25, at the Shrewsbury Assembly of God, 234 N. Main St. Doors will be open 1-5 p.m. both days.

The theme for the show is A Winter Wonderland, and more than 75 entrants are expected for the design categories along with 50 additional entrants exhibiting specimens from their gardens.

This is 68th year for the show. Professionals will judge the categories, and those attending will also be able to vote on a People’s Choice Award winner.

There will also be a photo contest with the theme Plants and Their Caregivers.

For more information, call committee chairwoman Sharon Hartenstein, 717-235-1130.

St. John Lutheran

Chicken barbecue

St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Ave., will hold a chicken barbecue fundraiser beginning at 11 a.m Saturday, Aug. 24

Dinners will be cooked at the church on the day of the event and will include a half chicken, a baked potato, applesauce and roll/butter for $8.

Meals can be pre-purchased online at www.stjohnyorkpa.com or by stopping by the church office. Dinners will also be available for purchase until sellout on Saturday.

The York Compassion Center at St. John will be open for donations and shopping from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Proceeds from the barbecue will benefit York Habitat for Humanity. For information, call the church office at 717-840-0382.

Jacobus

Annual car show

Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin St. in Jacobus, will host its annual car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

Door prizes, giveaways, barbecue chicken dinners and music provided by DJ Pastor Kevin Becker will be featured.

For car registration information or to order a barbecue chicken dinner, call Sean Durgin at 717-747-0199.

Astronomical Society

Learn about radio astronomy

The York County Astronomical Society will offer a public event Saturday, Aug. 24, at the observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, Solar and Radio Astronomy from 11:00AM-3:00PM and Telescope Clinic from 1:00PM-2:00PM.

Society member Kerry Smith will present the radio astronomy portion of the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m as well as giving attendees a peek into the future of the society’s radio astronomy endeavors.

Attendees will be able to view the sun through the society’s solar telescope, as well as view it remotely on a TV screen that will be hooked up to a telescope.

The society will also present How to Buy an Astronomical Telescope from 1 to 2 p.m. The workshop will provide information and advice regarding how to buy your first optical astronomical telescope.

If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. If it is completely cloudy or raining, the indoor activity of a screen astronomical presentation will occur as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS for notice of cancellation or visit the society’s Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).

