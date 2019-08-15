Not One More

Author, addictions professional to speak

Not One More - York Chapter will host talk Monday by author and addictions professional Joel Jakubowski, "Addiction: Educating, Equipping and Empowering," at 7 p.m. at Penn State York's Pullo Center.

His presentation will provide an overview of the drug problem in the country and is designed to help individuals and families, especially those dealing with addicted loved ones, to more clearly understand the nature of addiction.

Jakubowski will sell and sign his handbook, "We Didn't Raise Them This Way!," following the talk.

The event is open to the public free of charge, and tickets are available at the Pullo Center box office.

TAFE will hold auditions for "Robin Hood" on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo: submitted)

TAFE

Auditions for ‘Robin Hood,’ touring company

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) will hold auditions at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 700 E. Market St.

The theater company will be casting actors, singers, crew members and more for “Robin Hood,” with performances Oct. 11-13. The play tells the familiar story of Robin Hood and his band of merry men, along with some new characters.

The touring company performs two shows, “Rupert Meets Mrs. Tales” and “The Princess and the Pauper,” at schools, preschools and special events. Members of the touring company must have daytime availability.

All audition material will be provided. For more information, go to www.tafepa.org or email info@tafepa.org.

