Cross Roads UMC

Annual church picnic

The public is invited to attend the annual church picnic sponsored by Cross Roads United Methodist Church on Saturday, Aug. 17. The picnic will be held at Hershaull Park, rain or shine.

Serving begins at 3:30 p.m., with special seating available for wheelchair access and the elderly. Come out to enjoy the last public picnic of the season at Hershaull Park.

Homemade chicken corn soup and ham bean soups are featured. Other items include crab cakes, french fries, hot and cold chicken sandwiches, hamburgers and hot dogs and hot and cold drinks. Homemade cakes and pies and Mack’s ice cream are available. Soup can be purchased by the quart. Bring containers.

The Red Lion Felton Band plays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the music.

To reach the park, travel Route 24 south from Red Lion. After passing through Winterstown, turn left onto Church Road at the bottom of the hill. Follow this road three miles to the picnic grounds located on the left-hand side at 7677 Church Road, just below the Cross Roads borough line.

Cross Roads United Methodist Church is located at 6881 Church Road in Cross Roads. Sunday services include worship at 9:00 AM and Christian Education classes for all ages at 10:15. The pastor is the Rev. David Brenneman.

Call 717-741-4366 for more information.

Christ Lutheran

Chalk Talk

Christ Lutheran Church of Starview continues its 200th anniversary celebration with a Chalk Talk service, 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the church, 4600 N. Sherman St. Ext., Mount Wolf.

Elva Hurst will use chalk to draw a large picture while telling a story. Information about Hurst can be found at elvaschalkart.com. Special music will be provided by Pam and Keith Weire. Desserts and beverages will be served following the service.

The event is free, but donations will be accepted to help defray costs.

The church will continue its celebration with a special service with Bishop James Dunlop of the Lower Susquehanna Synod at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 27.

For more information, call 717-266-6064.

Mount Zion Lutheran

Recital by the McClinton family

Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, will again host a recital by the McClinton Family, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, in the church’s sanctuary.

This family is the Rev. Brian McClinton, the church’s pastor, his wife, Megan McClinton, who is the church’s minister of music and education, and the couple’s daughter, Katelyn McClinton. Brian McClinton is an accomplished vocalist with numerous professional credits and has experience in writing and arranging music. Megan McClinton’s musical background includes piano, organ, hand bells and choir directing. Katelyn McClinton teaches violin privately, is a founding member of the Stravaganza chamber group and performs professionally with several symphonies and chamber groups throughout southcentral Pennsylvania.

Those attending the annual McClinton recital will hear a broad range of music.

