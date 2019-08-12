York City

Movies at Martin

Martin Library will hold two free movie screenings for Movies at Martin.

The library will be showing “Little Miss Sunshine” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, and “Amores Perros,” with English subtitles, at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the library, 159 E. Market St.

Attendees are welcome to bring a favorite movie snack. No registration is necessary.

For more events, go to Martin Library’s online events calendar at yorklibraries.org/events.

Red Lion Zion

Free movie screening

Red Lion Zion United Methodist Church invites the public to a free outdoor movie showing of “Breakthrough” on Friday, Aug. 16.

The movie is based on the inspirational true story of one mother’s unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds. When Joyce Smith’s adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up. Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction.

All are invited to join the church for this movie night. The movie is best suited for ages 13 and up. Arrive at 8 p.m. to get a spot and join an ice cream social with the church. The movie will start at dusk, approximately 8:45 p.m. There is no charge for this event. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

Red Lion Zion Methodist Church is located at 1155 Felton Road, Red Lion. Visit www.redlionzion.com for more information. For questions, contact Joan Alley at 717-244-2585 or churchoffice@redlionzionumc.org.

Martin Library

Help for job seekers

Martin Library is offering “Get that Job,” a free, drop-in workshop where members can receive hands-on help with resumes, cover letters and job applications from library staff.

Get that Job! will be offered 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Friday on the second floor of Martin Library, 159 E. Market St.

For more information, go to Martin Library’s online events calendar at yorklibraries.org/events, email AdultPrograms@yorklibraries.org or call 717-849-6926.

Hanover Junction

Butterfly Buzz

The Penn State Master Gardeners of York County will host Butterfly Buzz on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Hanover Junction Station on the York Heritage Rail Trail, 2433 Seven Valley Road, Seven Valleys.

Butterfly Buzz, a family educational event that will celebrate the pollinating partnership between butterflies and native plant gardens, is free and open to the public and runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

The highlights of the event will be an exhibit of live butterflies and caterpillars, a tour of the Hanover Junction Station garden in its summer splendor and the tagging and release of butterflies. Children will be invited to participate in a garden-art activity with the option to receive temporary insect tattoos.

A free native pollinator plant will be given to the first 40 attendees (one per family), and native plant information will be available to help you plan your garden as well as provide the latest status of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species which has been recently spotted in York County.

