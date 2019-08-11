Art in Martin Library logo (Photo: Submitted)

Influenced by the 20th century Italian movement, Martin Library is seeking submissions for up to 50 pieces for its Futurism in Art Exhibition.

For this exhibition, the library is asking artists to draw inspiration from their view of futurism. This can be a view of a world yet to come or, like the Futurist art movement, an interpretation of modern-day advancements and achievements.

Artwork will be displayed Sept. 2 to Nov. 1 at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St.

Artists may submit up to three original pieces of artwork, 2D only. Artwork must be wired for hanging (no saw tooth hangers) with a maximum framed size of 48 inches by 36 inches.

Entries may be submitted through email to ArtInMartin@yorklibraries.org. Entries must include title, media, price, and an attached .jpg image for each artwork submitted as well as the artist name and phone number.

The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Artists will be notified of their acceptance by Saturday, Aug. 31. At that time, the library will provide a gallery contract.

If accepted, artwork must be dropped off at Martin Library on or before Sunday, Sept. 1. Call Becky Wiest at 717-849-6982 or Angela Orwig at 717-849-6949 for more information.

