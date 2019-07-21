Toys for Tots

Revs game benefit

Toys for Tots in York County will be part of the All Holidays Celebration with the York Revolution on Friday, July 26, at People’s Bank Park.

The Revs will play the New Britain Bees, and half of a $10 ticket purchase can go to Toys for Tots.

Request a ticket order form by email from yorkpa.toysfortots@outlook.com or call 717-801-HITS. The offer is only available for advance ticket sales, and those tickets must be ordered by Wednesday.

Meal vouchers are available for $5.

Toys for Tots will be collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys at the game too.

The Apple Core Band will perform Friday at Cross Keys Village. (Photo: submitted)

Cross Keys Village

Apple Core Band to perform

The Apple Core Band will perform on Friday at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community.

The free, public event will be held at 2 p.m in Nicarry Meetinghouse. Seating for the performance is limited and is available on a first come, first served basis.

The Apple Core Band is a local band from Biglerville in Adams County with members of all ages. They are returning to Cross Keys Village by popular demand for an afternoon of family favorites.

Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 94. Nicarry Meetinghouse is best accessed via the Route 30 entrance, which is at the northwest corner of the campus. Directional signage is available at other entrances. Ample free parking is available.

Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation

Drafts & Crafts Pop-Up Fair

The Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation will hold its second annual charity benefit event Drafts & Crafts Pop-Up Fair on Saturday, July 27, at the New Oxford Social Club Pavilion.

The event is 21 and older, and tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

All of the proceeds will benefit families navigating through a childhood cancer diagnosis.

Booths from local breweries, distilleries and wineries will be offering samples and sales. This year, a variety of food vendors and food trucks will be at the fair, and crafts vendors will be selling a variety of items. There will also be game booths, raffles, silent auction items and more.

For an additional $15 donation, between 2 and 4 p.m. CCRF will have a burger bar, including a free Bloody Mary in a keepsake class. Pre-sale only, limited seating.

There will be a variety of music throughout the day from seven local musicians, including childhood cancer survivor Chris Staub.

Visit www.childrenscancerrecovery.org/drafts-crafts-pop-up-fair for additional information, or call 717-688-7940.

Martin Library

Computers and insurance

Martin Library offers two adult programs on Saturday, July 27.

At 10:30 a.m., TechTime Power Session will focus on using Microsoft Word, and at 2 p.m., insurance agent Polly Jones will discuss how to prepare for Medicare and insurance for later in life.

Both programs are free and will be held at the library, 159 E. Market St. To register, go to yorklibraries.org/events, email AdultPrograms@yorklibraries.org or call 717- 849-6926.

