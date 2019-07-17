Buy Photo (counterclockwise from bottom left): The development of a spotted lanternfly from birth to adulthood. The invasive insect native to parts of Asia has been found in 13 Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Spotted Lanternfly

Informational seminar planned

State Rep. Keith Gillespie, R-Hellam Township, will host an informational seminar about the spotted lanternfly at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market, 110 Ducktown Road.

The invasive insect has caused a quarantine in 14 Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster, Dauphin and Lebanon counties.

The seminar is intended to educate people about what to do if they see a spotted lanternfly and the threat it poses to fruit, grapes, hardwood and the nursery and landscaping businesses, Gillespie said. The seminar will be led by a representative of the Penn State Extension.

For planning purposes, Gillespie is asking anyone wishing to attend the seminar to call his office at 717-840-4711.

Cross Keys Village

Bluegrass concert on Monday

Home Comfort Bluegrass Band will perform on Monday, July 22, at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community.

The free, public event will begin at 2 p.m. in Nicarry Meetinghouse beginning. Seating for the performance is limited and is available on a first come, first served basis.

The bluegrass band is a trio of performers based in Waynesboro, Franklin County.

Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 94. Nicarry Meetinghouse is best accessed via the Route 30 entrance, which is at the northwest corner of the campus.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2019/07/17/our-community-7-17/1760977001/