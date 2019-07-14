Agency on Aging

Healthy Steps in Motion

The York County Area Agency on Aging brings back Healthy Steps in Motion, a fall-prevention exercise program for adults 60 years of age and older.

The series is designed especially for older adults who have concerns about falling and are interested in exercise-focused strength training as well as balance improvement.

This free program starts with a warm up followed by strength and balance exercises, and it ends with a cool-down stretch.

Participants learn about exercise basics and safety, setting goals, aerobic walking and more. In addition, they will be assessed for fall risk, and given a free participant’s guide and other resources.

Classes are free and open to the public. The schedule is:

10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 16-Aug. 8, at Hayshire United Church of Christ, 100 Haybrook Drive, Manchester Township. Call the church at 717-848-4007 to register.

2-3 p.m. Monday, July 22, Friday, July 26, Tuesday, July 30, Friday, Aug. 2, Monday, Aug. 5, Tuesday, Aug. 13, Friday, Aug. 16, and Monday, Aug. 19, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Zimmerman Place in the Gathering Room, 800 Bollinger Drive, Shrewsbury Township. To register, call Faye at 717-771-9610.

Dallastown

Workshop on horse pasture management

Penn State Extension offers an evening workshop about horse pasture management, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Pheasant House Farm in Dallastown.

Topics to be covered include soil fertility; soil testing pastures and interpreting lab results; forage and weed species identification; and pasture evaluation and best management practices.

The event will be held rain or shine, and participants should wear appropriate clothing and footwear for walking the horse pasture.

Registration is required by Tuesday, July 16. Call 877-345-0691 or visit https://extension.psu.edu/equine-pasture-walk to register and for more information. The registration fee is $10, and light snacks will be provided. Contact Laura Kenny, Penn State Extension educator, at lbk8@psu.edu or 610-489-4315 with any questions.

Sparrow Place

Dress for Freedom donations needed

Sparrow Place, a local nonprofit looking to open a long-term residence with restorative programs for survivors of domestic sex trafficking, is collecting donations of new and gently used purses and dresses of all sizes, style, and seasons.

The items will be for sale to the community during the second annual Dress for Freedom event on Saturday, Sept. 7.

All donations must be clean.

Donations are being collected in boxes at Grace Church Shrewsbury, 473 Plank Road, New Freedom; York Alliance Church, 501 Rathton Road; and Locust Grove United Church of Christ, 1035 Locust Grove Road.

To learn more about Sparrow Place, visit www.sparrowplace.org, email info@sparrowplace.org or call 717-347-7176

Planetarium

Free shows to mark moon landing anniversary

The York County Astronomical Society is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon with free shows Saturday, July 20.

The schedule for that day is: 11:15 a.m. “One World, One Sky”; noon, “Max Goes to the Moon”; 1, 2 and 3 p.m., “Dawn of the Space Age”; and 4 p.m., “Apollo 11.”

The planetarium is located in the York Learning Center, 301 E. Sixth Ave. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. After each presentation, there will be a discussion about the movie.

Private shows reservations are available. For more information, visit the YCAS website at AstroYork.com.

Martin Library

Exploring Your Family Tree

Martin Library will host Exploring Your Family Tree at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

Andrea Miller of Martin Library will explain how to search genealogical history and give a step-by-step tutorial on using ancestry.com.

The program is free and will be held at the library, 159 E. Market St. To register, go to Martin Library’s online events calendar at yorklibraries.org/events, email AdultPrograms@yorklibraries.org, or call 717-849-6926.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2019/07/14/community/39687421/