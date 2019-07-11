Salem united Church of Christ in Jacobus will celebrate the people in the congregation who created the church's stained-glass windows with a service on Sunday. (Photo: submitted)

Jacobus

Celebration of stained glass

Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin St., Jacobus, will celebrate the work of its stained-glass artists during its 10 a.m. Service on Sunday.

In 1990, the church purchased a new organ and was told by organ companies that curtains on 18 large windows in the sanctuary were hindering the acoustics.

The pastor, the Rev. Fred Walthour, had done stained glass as a hobby for several years. After he talked to his teacher, 32 people signed up to be a part of a project to create stained-glass windows. They represented a wide variety of occupations and ranged in age from 12 to 73. It became a nine-year project as the congregants built 18 windows in the sanctuary on the life and saying of Jesus Christ. Later in the decade, they would make large windows in two entrances on "The Garden of Eden" and the hymn "Rejoice, Ye Pure in Heart” and the chorus "Jesus Loves the Little Children of the World."

At Sunday’s service, there will also be a dedication on three windows made this year for the community room of the church. There will be a public open house 2-3 p.m. where guests can view the windows on the theme "Jesus Calling his Disciples."

Lake Redman

Boats and Birds program

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation will host a Boats and Birds program, 9-11 a.m. Sunday, July 14, at William H. Kain County Park. Participants should meet at the Lake Redman Activity Area.

A slow paddle on Lake Redman in the cooler morning will allow close looks at the birds that inhabit the shoreline. Egret, heron, kingbird and yellow warbler will be there as park naturalist Rachel Albright leads the excursion. No birding experience is necessary, and boating will be done in kayaks or canoes. Bring a snack, drink, field guide and binoculars. A limited number of binoculars can be borrowed.

Preregister at 717-428-1961. The fee is $20 per person if using a park boat, $10 if using your own boat.

For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

Spry Church

‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’

Spry Church Pastor Ken Loyer has begun a new sermon series, "Won't You Be My Neighbor? Loving Our Neighbors as Jesus Does."

The series will discuss theanswers to the questions: "Who is my neighbor?, What does it mean for us to love our neighbors, and How can we love our neighbors?" in the four weeks ending Aug. 4.

These sermons will be preached at the 9 a.m. traditional worship service in the sanctuary as well as the 9:45 a.m. and the 11 a.m. contemporary worship services in the fellowship hall. Everyone is invited to attend these services. Child care is available at all services.

Sunday School classes for all ages are held at 10 a.m. Call 717-741-1429 or email office@SpryChurch.com for questions.

Spry Church is located at 50 School St. in Spry.

Stewartstown

Smoothies at the carnival

The Stewartstown Senior Center will be selling smoothies during the Stewartstown Carnival, 6-10 p.m. daily, Monday through Saturday, July 15-20.

The carnival is held at the community fairgrounds.

The center will also be selling raffle tickets as a benefit, with 18 prized available. Tickets are $1 each.

For further information, call 717-993-3488. The senior center is located at 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown, in Stewartstown United Methodist Church.

Mount Zion Lutheran

Vacation Bible school

Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, has announced plans for its annual vacation Bible school.

Neighborhood children age 3 through grade 5 are welcome to attend. VBS at Mount Zion this year is scheduled from Monday, July 22 until Thursday, July 25, 2019. The school will be in session each day from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

The church’s Christian Education Committee this year is using a curriculum taken from the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America’s World Hunger program. “Who Is My Neighbor” is designed to teach children what it means to love our neighbors as ourselves. It reaches the students through music, crafts, game, and age-appropriate Bible stories

All interested persons are invited to register by calling the church at 717-757-7626 by Monday, July 15. The program is free and open to the public.

