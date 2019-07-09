New Freedom

Porch Talks at the train station

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation will present two Porch Talks at the New Freedom Train Station this month.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, Barry Larkin, volunteer with the Irish Railroad Workers Museum and Steam Into History, will explain how the Northern Central came into being and its history.

And at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24,, local historian and author Ron Hershner will use 23 letters to provide a rare, personal insight into the Civil War home front in York County. These letters serve as the foundation of his work “Letters From Home,” where he delves into the political, social and economic consequences of the war.

The museum will also be open from 6 to 8 p.m. each night. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. There is no fee, and no registration required. The talks are suitable for ages 14 to adult.

For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

Martin Library

Organize and learn about the moon landing

Martin Library brings in professional organizer Bobbie Dull at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, for a program, “How to Prioritize.”

Dull will help attendees create a plan to tackle daily to-dos as well as create personal goals.

Also on Saturday, the York Astronomical Society will be speaking on the Apollo 11 moon landing for the mission’s 50th anniversary.

The program will take place at 4 p.m. and will recount all the details of the day when Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins first landed on the moon.

The programs will be held at the library, 159 E. Market St. Interested individuals can register on Martin Library’s online events calendar at yorklibraries.org/events, by emailing AdultPrograms@yorklibraries.org or calling 717-849-6926.

Astronomical Society

Public starwatch and moon landing presentation

The York County Astronomical Society will host a public starwatch at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

The evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary and current events and the July night sky.

Guests will then be guided on a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Attendees will be shown a host of celestial objects to include the planet Jupiter, the Andromeda galaxy, star clusters, Ring Nebula and much more. Hot beverages and light refreshments will be available.

The event is free and open to the public, and donations will help the society continue to bring astronomical events to the York County and surrounding areas.

If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. If it is completely cloudy or raining, the indoor activity of a screened astronomical presentation will occur as scheduled.

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/astroyork.

Martin Library

Mingus to discuss the occupation of York

Civil War historian Scott Mingus will present another session of “Sundays with Scott” at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St.

Mingus will discuss Maj. Gen. Jubal A. Early’s occupation of York and the hastily organized state militia that held off Confederate troops as they attempted to cross the Susquehanna River.

Interested individuals can register on Martin Library’s online events calendar at yorklibraries.org/events, by emailing AdultPrograms@yorklibraries.org or by calling 717-849-6926.

